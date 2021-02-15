Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac teen was injured in a Sunday night accident, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at approximately 9:50 p.m. Sunday, his office was called to investigate a personal injury crash near the 57000 block of Patterson Hill Road in Newberg Township.

Investigation shows that Michael Schlup, 19, of Dowagiac, was attempting to turn into a driveway and struck a tree. Schlup was transported to Borgess Lee Hospital in Dowagiac for medical concerns. It is not known at this time if Schlup had his seatbelt on.

Deputies reported that drugs or medical reasons may have been a factor in the traffic crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newburg Township Fire and Ambulance.