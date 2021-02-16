expand
February 18, 2021

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

By Staff Report

Published 4:03 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Berrien and Cass counties each reported one new COVID-19 death Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 10,441 COVID-19 cases and 216 deaths, up from 215 deaths reported Monday.

Cass County also reported one new COVID-19 death. On Tuesday, Cass County reported 3,492 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths, up from 55 deaths reported Monday.

Van Buren County reported 4,633 cases and 84 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,386 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 576,264 COVID-19 cases and 15,177 related deaths.

