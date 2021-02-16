Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 18
BOWLING
Boys Results
NILES 28, BURR OAK 2
at Burr Oak
Baker Match 1
Niles 95, Bur oak 95
Baker Match 2
Niles 105, Burr Oak 104
Regular Games
Gavin Mahar 91; Nathan Ryman 161; Andrew Jackson 96, 131, 227 series; Conner Weston 114, 159, 273 series; Trenton Phillips 148, 201, 349 series; Matt McKeel 177, 180, 357 series
Varsity record: Niles 7-0, 5-0 SAC West
GIRLS BASKETBALL
THREE RIVERS 53, DOWAGIAC 12
At Dowagiac
THREE RIVERS 53
Macy Ivans 5, Gabby Charvat 8, Rylie Kelly 2, Kali Helvilin 15, Alivia Knapp 15, Eemma Stasiuk 0, Zoe McGlothlen 0, Natalie Barnes 4, Illy Taylor 2, Rylie Glass 2, Caleigh Barton 2. TOTALS: 21 8-12 53
DOWAGIAC 12
Erin Beck 0, Calley Ruff 0, Makayla Hill 2, Jaleana Payne 0, Allie Connor 5, Martha Schaller 2, Alanah Smith 1, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 0. TOTALS: 5 1-2 12
Three Rivers 22 37 51 53
Dowagiac 4 9 10 12
3-point basket: Three Rivers 3 (Ivins, Knapp 2), Dowagiac 1 (Connor). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 7 (none), Dowagiac 8 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers, 2-1, 1-1 Wolverine, Dowagiac 0-4, 0-2 Wolverine
BRANDYWINE 66, BERRIEN SPRINGS 31
At Berrien Springs
BRANDYWINE 66
Ellie Knapp 22, Alysa Adamczyk 12, Malikiyyah Abdullah 5, Kallie Solloway 2, Kadence Brumitt 6, Tressa Hullinger 4, Marigrace Foster 1, Cortney Bates 14. TOTALS: 26 7-14 66
BERRIEN SPRINGS 31
Suzy Markle 1, Jasyl Withers 4, Allison Weigand 2, Kirsten Krause 11, Grace Constable 13. TOTALS: 13 5-9 31
Brandywine 13 31 58 66
Berrien 9 15 23 31
3-point baskets; Brandywine 7 (Bates 4, Adamczyk 2, Abdullah), Berrien Springs 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 9 (none), Berrien Springs 16 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 2-1, 1-1 BCS Red; Berrien Springs 0-3, 0-3 BCS Red