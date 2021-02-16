expand
February 16, 2021

Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 18

By Staff Report

Published 9:11 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

BOWLING

Boys Results

NILES 28, BURR OAK 2

at Burr Oak

Baker Match 1

Niles 95, Bur oak 95

Baker Match 2

Niles 105, Burr Oak 104

Regular Games

Gavin Mahar 91; Nathan Ryman 161; Andrew Jackson 96, 131, 227 series; Conner Weston 114, 159, 273 series; Trenton Phillips 148, 201, 349 series; Matt McKeel 177, 180, 357 series

Varsity record: Niles 7-0, 5-0 SAC West

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

THREE RIVERS 53, DOWAGIAC 12

At Dowagiac

THREE RIVERS 53

Macy Ivans 5, Gabby Charvat 8, Rylie Kelly 2, Kali Helvilin 15, Alivia Knapp 15, Eemma Stasiuk 0, Zoe McGlothlen 0, Natalie Barnes 4, Illy Taylor 2, Rylie Glass 2, Caleigh Barton 2. TOTALS: 21 8-12 53

DOWAGIAC 12

Erin Beck 0, Calley Ruff 0, Makayla Hill 2, Jaleana Payne 0, Allie Connor 5, Martha Schaller 2, Alanah Smith 1, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 0. TOTALS: 5 1-2 12

 

Three Rivers    22        37        51        53

Dowagiac          4          9          10        12

3-point basket: Three Rivers 3 (Ivins, Knapp 2), Dowagiac 1 (Connor). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 7 (none), Dowagiac 8 (none). Varsity records: Three Rivers, 2-1, 1-1 Wolverine, Dowagiac 0-4, 0-2 Wolverine

 

BRANDYWINE 66, BERRIEN SPRINGS 31

At Berrien Springs

BRANDYWINE 66

Ellie Knapp 22, Alysa Adamczyk 12, Malikiyyah Abdullah 5, Kallie Solloway 2, Kadence Brumitt 6, Tressa Hullinger 4, Marigrace Foster 1, Cortney Bates 14. TOTALS: 26 7-14 66

BERRIEN SPRINGS 31

Suzy Markle 1, Jasyl Withers 4, Allison Weigand 2, Kirsten Krause 11, Grace Constable 13. TOTALS: 13 5-9 31

 

Brandywine     13        31        58        66

Berrien              9          15        23        31

3-point baskets; Brandywine 7 (Bates 4, Adamczyk 2, Abdullah), Berrien Springs 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 9 (none), Berrien Springs 16 (none). Varsity records: Brandywine 2-1, 1-1 BCS Red; Berrien Springs 0-3, 0-3 BCS Red

