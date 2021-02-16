Donna F. Hough

Aug. 12, 1938 — Feb. 10, 2021

The Heavenly Choir gained another alto on the morning of Feb. 10, 2021. Donna Fae (Cook) Hough passed to her final rest. Beloved wife, mother, aunt and grandmother, we miss her already.

On Aug. 12, 1938, Fred and Margarite Cook awaited their second child. Soon Donna was born. But when Margarite started to get out of the delivery area, her doctor said hold on, you got another one coming! 20 minutes later, her identical twin, Dora was born. They had an older brother and a younger sister.

Surviving is her beloved husband, Ron; daughter, Pam; son, Dave; four grandsons and a score of nieces and nephews all over the country. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Margarite; brother, Glen; sisters, Dora and Betty.

Donna was a warm, bubbly spirit, full of music and laughter. She could brighten anyone’s day. She also had the gift of gab, being able to talk to anyone.

She attended St. Monica’s Grade School in Mishawaka and Mishawaka High School (Class of ’57). She graduated from high school in Edwardsburg in 1987.

While at St. Monica, a nun noted that the twins could harmonize together. They took voice lessons and became quite good. At one point, they performed at Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scout, placing second in the competition. They sang together all over the area including the singing of the National Anthem at sporting events.

In 1956, Donna married her soulmate, Ronald Hough. They had two children. Ron and Donna enjoyed 64 years together.

In the mid ‘70s, she found her second family when she became a full-time bus driver for Edwardsburg Public Schools. She enjoyed her career for 25 years. If you ever rode in one of her buses, you were one of her children.

She has passed beyond pain and suffering now. But everyone who remembers her keeps part of her alive.

Friends called from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. Eighth St., Mishawaka. Service followed at 2 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Cho officiating. Donna will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery. Due to current public health and safety standards for COVID-19, social distancing was be enforced and masks required.

