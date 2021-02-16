Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

NILES — The Berrien County Health Department will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only at Mount Calvary Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 601 Ferry St., Niles.

Vaccinations are for those who are 65 years old and over. As vaccinations are by appointment, walk-ins will not be accepted.

To reserve a vaccination slot, visit berrienpublichealthcovid19vaccineclinics.as.me/MtCalvaryBaptistD1 or call the church at (269) 683-0243.