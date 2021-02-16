Niles bowling team remains atop the SAC West Division

BURR OAK — The Niles boys bowling team remained atop the Southwest Activities Conference West Division following its 28-2 victory over host Burr Oak on Monday.

The Vikings and Burr Oak tied at 95-95 in the first Baker Match, with Niles taking the second Baker Match 105-104.

Matt McKeel led the Vikings in regular matches with a 349 series, while Trenton Phillips rolled a 349 series, including a 201 game.

The Niles girls team had a bye.

Niles is back on the lanes today as they host Schoolcraft at Joey Armadillo’s. Bowling is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.