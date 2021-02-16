expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Obie Scoggin, of Three Oaks

By Submitted

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Jan. 24, 1952 — Feb. 13, 2021

Obie Dean Scoggin, 69, of Three Oaks, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1952, to Dock and Bertha (Rouse) Scoggin in Pangburn, Arkansas. On Jan. 23, 1977, he married the love of his life, Judy Ann Reitz. Obie also had a huge love for riding. His biggest passion was his Harley Davidson. His love for riding was so strong that he had a whole room dedicated just for his collection of Harley Davidson things. He also loved his family so dearly. They were his greatest joy.

Obie is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Dean (Sarah) Scoggin; stepson, Richard (Ashley) Smith; brothers, James Scoggin, Ronny Scoggin, Jackie (Anne) Scoggin, Larry (Nora) Scoggin; sister-in-law’s, Ginny Scoggin, Ann Scoggin; grandchildren, Shante;, Johnathan, Emily, Blake, Christopher; and great-grandchildren, Alayha and Lyric.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dock and Bertha; twin brother, Robie Scoggin; sister, Brenda Blevins; and sister-in-law, Virginia Scoggin.

Obie’s wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at hovenfunerals.com.

More News

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan warned of heavy snow fall, dangerous driving conditions

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

Cass County

Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County needs resident survey participation to assist in broadband internet expansion efforts