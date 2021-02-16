expand
February 16, 2021

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

By Submitted

Published 9:45 am Tuesday, February 16, 2021

NEW BUFFALO — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi announced Monday it received approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board to launch online gaming and sports betting at its Four Winds Casinos.

Michigan residents can begin playing online today at play.fourwindscasino.com.  Participants must be 21 years or older and be located within the state of Michigan.

“COVID-19 has accelerated interest in providing online access and added convenience to customers across a variety of industries and gaming is no different,” said Matthew Wesaw, Tribal Council Chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority.  “The Pokagon Gaming Authority and our Casino Operations Team have been planning for the approval of online gaming and sports betting for quite some time and we are very pleased that we can now offer this new and exciting entertainment experience to our guests.”

“Providing online access from a mobile phone, tablet or personal computer adds an entirely new dimension to the gaming and sports betting experience,” added Frank Freedman, COO for Four Winds. “This new platform will enable us to bring the fun and excitement from inside our Four Winds Casinos to the homes of our loyal guests and players throughout Michigan.”

Guests will be able to play a variety of games while also making the same sports bets online as they do inside Four Winds Casinos’ Michigan locations. Game play includes a variety of slots and table games. Those that are interested in betting on their favorite teams, can place wagers remotely on basketball, football, hockey, baseball, soccer and more.

