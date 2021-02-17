COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Wednesday, Berrien County reported 10,470 COVID-19 cases and 216 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Cass County reported 3,519 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 4,636 cases and 84 deaths.

Berrien County has reported 9,417 30-day recoveries, according to the Berrien County Health Department.

In total, Michigan has seen 577,203 COVID-19 cases and 15,188 related deaths.