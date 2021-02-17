expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Josh Hood (right) picked up his 250th win at Brandywine on Monday as the Bobcats defeated Berrien Springs. (Leader photo/SCOTT NOVAK)

Hood picks up 250th win at Brandywine

By Scott Novak

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

BERRIEN SPRINGS — In its tune-up game for Thursday night’s BCS Athletic Conference Red Division showdown with Buchanan, the visiting Brandywine girls basketball team defeated Springs 66-31.

The victory improved the Bobcats to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in Red Division action. It was also veteran Brandywine Coach Josh Hood’s 250th career victory with the program.

“Win No. 250 in 12 years is special for our program and all those whose have been a part of it,” Hood said. “When you combine excellent players with supportive parents, the best assistants around, and an athletic director Vance Stratton, who has your back this is the end result. As a head coach, you think much more about the 27 losses and where you screwed up in preparing your team on those evenings rather then the wins.

“For me personally, 250 wins means I’m getting really old and I have a better half at home Willow, who has been awesome at raising our children during the winter months while supporting me and my passion of coaching at my alma mater.  To do this at Brandywine, which I consider to be the greatest school there is, makes the 250-27 record of our program even more special.”

The Bobcats struggled at the defensive end according to Hood against the Shamrocks, but an improved offense helped lead the way to victory.

“With limited practices leading up to playing in competition there’s a lot we still haven’t covered,” Hood said. “Right now, the biggest goal is to get better each day before March Madness.”

The Bobcats led 13-9 after one quarter and 31-15 by halftime. Brandywine increased its advantage to 58-23 heading into the final quarter.

Freshman Ellie Knapp scored a game-high 22 points to lead the Bobcats, who also got 14 points from Cortney Bates and 12 points from Alysa Adamczyk.

Grace Constable led Berrien Springs with 13 points. Kirsten Krause added 11.

More News

PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan holds off rival Brandywine

Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 19

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Virginia V. Bekampis, of Dowagiac

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic