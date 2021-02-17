expand
Ad Spot

February 18, 2021

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

By Submitted

Published 10:06 am Wednesday, February 17, 2021

BENTON HARBOR — With more than 1,600 available jobs in southwest Michigan, Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass Van Buren is urging the public to get back to work by attending the first of many virtual hiring events.

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is helping to fill the gap with 15- minute phone interviews. During the interviews, employers will discuss job opportunities, qualifications, and experience with job seekers to determine if they’re a good fit and interest for their company. The next round of phone interviews will be from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, with Four Winds Casino, one of the region’s largest employers.

Four Winds Casino is hiring individuals for full and part-time positions for their Dowagiac, Hartford, New Buffalo and South Bend locations. Open positions range from servers and bartenders to security guards, environmental services engineers, surveillance operators, and guest services representatives.

“While the hospitality industry has been down 37 percent, this is an opportunity for individuals looking to get back into that industry with a great employer and get back to work,” said Lily Brewer, executive director of Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.

Brewer explained that going back to the roots of hiring through phone interviews eliminates the technology barrier for job seekers.

“We went back to what we know works. Throughout the pandemic, we have had to pivot away from our norm of hosting in person hiring events with many employers at once and have had a much more focused approach that allows the employer to get one on one time with each job seeker. We will continue to host phone interviews with various employers in the future and we are confident this will fill the southwest Michigan hiring gap,” she said.

Job seekers who would like to attend are required to register their timeslot at miworks.org/virtual-job-fairs. Job seekers will be expected to provide their phone number, select a time for the interview and the employer will then call the job seeker and conduct the 15-minute interview.

Employers looking to host a phone interview at no cost should contact Berrien County Business Account Manager Paul Brohman at BrohmanP@miworks.org or Cass and Van Buren County Business Account Manager, Mark O’Reilly at OreillyM@miworks.org. For more information or general questions, visit miworks.org.

More News

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Dowagiac

Online gaming, sports betting launches at Michigan Four Winds Casinos

Giving

City of Niles, Michigan Gateway Community Foundation partner to help community members

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 575,489 cases, 15,158 deaths

News

Lakeland Urology expands access to care for patients

Berrien County

Southwest Michigan warned of heavy snow fall, dangerous driving conditions

Berrien County

Berrien County 4-H Leaders Association announces election winners

Cass County

Dowagiac teen injured in Newberg Township crash

Berrien County

Berrien County needs resident survey participation to assist in broadband internet expansion efforts