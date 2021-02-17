Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

ST. JOSEPH – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed family medicine physicians, James Strycker, MD, and Michael Quion, MD, to the medical staff.

Strycker is seeing patients at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, located at 2002 S. 11th St. Quion joins the care team at University Medical Specialties, located at 9045 US-31 in Berrien Springs.

Strycker earned his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and completed a family medicine residency and a primary care obstetrics fellowship at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Prior to coming to Lakeland, he served as a family medicine practitioner with a focus in obstetrics at Beacon Medical Group. He is board certified in family practice and a member of the American Academy of Family Practice and the Christian Medical and Dental Association. Strycker’s personal interests include global health and international medical education and he previously volunteered at Karanda Mission Hospital in Zimbabwe.

Quion earned his medical degree from Loma Linda University in California and completed a family practice residency in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Prior to relocating to Southwest Michigan, Quion served as a family medicine physician at Chapa-De Indian Health in California caring primarily for the Native American Indian population. He is board-certified in family practice and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“The relationship you have with your doctor is one of the most important in your life and patients should have someone they can trust and rely on when they are in need of medical advice or care,” said James Savoie, director of primary care practices, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “Southwest Michigan is home to dozens of caring and compassionate family and internal medicine doctors and providers and we are pleased to continue to expand access to care with the addition of Drs. Strycker and Quion.”