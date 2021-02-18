expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

By Submitted

Published 12:02 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Cass County residents who have ever wondered what kind of careers are available in agriculture in the world today besides the traditional “farmer” will soon have a chance to have their questions answered.

Cass County 4-H, in partnership with Cass County Farm Bureau, will be presenting a virtual series addressing careers in agriculture beginning March 22 for three consecutive evenings at 5 p.m.

“This introduction is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of careers available to our area high school-age youth,” said Hailey Harman, Cass County 4-H program coordinator. “There are so many careers in the agricultural sector that our youth, and even some of our adults, probably aren’t aware of.  And, as our young people prepare for trade school or college and beyond, they might want to expand and explore some fields of study to include some of these careers, too.”

Highlighting part of this series, professionals will be covering resumes and interview building.

Working with the local Farm Bureau agency, Harman has contacted several speakers that will join in the program presenting a “live” virtual experience for youth and their families.

“This program is so important to me,” Harman said. “Before becoming a 4-H program coordinator, I was lucky enough to do some internships with a veterinarian and also a zoo ± both great experiences that have added so much to my general knowledge and help me do the job I do now. However, I didn’t even know this job existed as I was nearing graduation. This program will aid in bridging the gap of the variety of career options within the agricultural sector that youth may not be aware of.”

4-H youth interested in joining this free, virtual experience can access their 4-H Online profile and click on “events.” The sign-up is done within a few clicks. If non-4-H youth are interested in joining 4-H, officials said this is a great year to try it out, as it is free for 2021. They can go to 4-H Online and register in Cass County. Registration for this program is open through March 15.  Questions can be directed to Hailey Harman through email at harmanha@msu.edu.

More News

PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan holds off rival Brandywine

Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 19

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Virginia V. Bekampis, of Dowagiac

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic