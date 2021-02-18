Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17
Monday, Feb. 8
7 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, trespassing
9 a.m. — 500 block of Walnut, parking violations
9:09 a.m. — 400 block of E. Division, suspicious situation
9:45 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, warrant arrest
10:11 a.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, general assist
12:35 p.m. — N. Lowe/Franklin, traffic accident
3:30 p.m. — S. Front/Main, traffic stop
3:40 p.m. — 100 block of Bradley, general assist
4:16 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general assist
4:45 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, assault
4:47 p.m. — M-51 S./State, traffic accident
5:01 p.m. — 100 block of Singer, suspicious situation
5:12 p.m. — Main/N. Lowe, traffic accident
6 p.m. — McCleary/Clyborn, traffic policing
6:54 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, civil matters
Tuesday, Feb. 9
6:20 a.m. — New York/Commercial, general non-criminal
9 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, truancy
11:45 a.m. — Main/S. Front, traffic stop
1:45 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, general assist
2:55 p.m. — S. Front/Main, traffic stop
4:40 p.m. — 100 block of Cass, intimidation
5:49 p.m. —29000 block of Amerihost, civil matters
8:30 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, suspicious situation
9:04 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, suspicious situation
9:05 p.m. — 51000 block of M-51 N., general assist
11:11 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, traffic stop
Wednesday, Feb. 10
8:38 a.m. — 400 block of N. Front, suspicious situation
10 a.m. — 500 block of Riverside, suspicious situation
10:55 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, disorderly conduct
Noon — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal
1:08 p.m. — M-51 S./State, traffic stop
1:35 p.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop
1:37 p.m. — W. Railroad St/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop
3:30 p.m. — Helena/Clyborn, traffic policing
4 p.m. — 300 block of Oak, general assist
9:30 p.m. — 500 block of S. Front, juvenile issues
10:35 p.m. — 200 block of W. Railroad, obstructing justice
11:32 p.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, general non-criminal
Thursday, Feb. 11
2:42 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist
3:16 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, assault
8 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, truancy
8:30 a.m. — Helena/Clyborn, suspicious situation
9:53 a.m. — N. Front/W. Wayne, traffic accident
10 a.m. — 600 block of Riverside, general assist
2:33 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, suspicious situation
4:10 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
4:58 p.m. — 300 block of Cleveland, suspicious situation
5:38 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, suspicious situation
7:10 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, intimidation
9:08 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop
Monday, Feb. 15
8:40 a.m. — James/E. Wayne, parking complaint
11 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, general non-criminal
1:30 p.m. — 100 block of W. Railroad, suspicious situation
3:22 p.m. — 100 block of S. Front, suspicious situation
7:45 p.m. — 500 block of Main, general assist
9:20 p.m. — 55000 block of Colby, general assist
Tuesday, Feb. 16
5:45 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm — unfounded
7 a.m. — 100 block of Dogwood, general assist
9 a.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, disorderly conduct
9 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, truancy
10:30 a.m. — 100 block of State, suspicious situation
1:34 p.m. — 27000 block of Burmax, general assist
2:25 p.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, civil matters
4:02 p.m. — 400 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation
7:55 p.m. — Main/Pennsylvania, general non-criminal
8:25 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop
Wednesday, Feb. 17
3:20 a.m. — 300 block of McOmber, general assist
3:38 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking
4:01 a.m. — 56000 block of Pokagon, suspicious situation