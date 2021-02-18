expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

By Submitted

Published 12:49 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Monday, Feb. 8

7 a.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, trespassing

9 a.m. — 500 block of Walnut, parking violations

9:09 a.m. — 400 block of E. Division, suspicious situation

9:45 a.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, warrant arrest

10:11 a.m. — 400 block of E. Railroad, general assist

12:35 p.m. — N. Lowe/Franklin, traffic accident

3:30 p.m. — S. Front/Main, traffic stop

3:40 p.m. — 100 block of Bradley, general assist

4:16 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general assist

4:45 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, assault

4:47 p.m. — M-51 S./State, traffic accident

5:01 p.m. — 100 block of Singer, suspicious situation

5:12 p.m. — Main/N. Lowe, traffic accident

6 p.m. — McCleary/Clyborn, traffic policing

6:54 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, civil matters

 

Tuesday, Feb. 9

6:20 a.m. — New York/Commercial, general non-criminal

9 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, truancy

11:45 a.m. — Main/S. Front, traffic stop

1:45 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, general assist

2:55 p.m. — S. Front/Main, traffic stop

4:40 p.m. — 100 block of Cass, intimidation

5:49 p.m. —29000 block of Amerihost, civil matters

8:30 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, suspicious situation

9:04 p.m. — 500 block of N. Front, suspicious situation

9:05 p.m. — 51000 block of M-51 N., general assist

11:11 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, traffic stop

 

Wednesday, Feb. 10

8:38 a.m. — 400 block of N. Front, suspicious situation

10 a.m. — 500 block of Riverside, suspicious situation

10:55 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, disorderly conduct

Noon — Dowagiac Police Department, general non-criminal

1:08 p.m. — M-51 S./State, traffic stop

1:35 p.m. — Pokagon/Woodhouse, traffic stop

1:37 p.m. — W. Railroad St/E. Prairie Ronde, traffic stop

3:30 p.m. — Helena/Clyborn, traffic policing

4 p.m. — 300 block of Oak, general assist

9:30 p.m. — 500 block of S. Front, juvenile issues

10:35 p.m. — 200 block of W. Railroad, obstructing justice

11:32 p.m. — 100 block of Chestnut, general non-criminal

 

Thursday, Feb. 11

2:42 a.m. — 400 block of W. High, general assist

3:16 a.m. — 29000 block of Amerihost, assault

8 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, truancy

8:30 a.m. — Helena/Clyborn, suspicious situation

9:53 a.m. — N. Front/W. Wayne, traffic accident

10 a.m. — 600 block of Riverside, general assist

2:33 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, suspicious situation

4:10 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal

4:58 p.m. — 300 block of Cleveland, suspicious situation

5:38 p.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, suspicious situation

7:10 p.m. — 100 block of Park Place, intimidation

9:08 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop

 

Monday, Feb. 15

8:40 a.m. — James/E. Wayne, parking complaint

11 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, general non-criminal

1:30 p.m. — 100 block of W. Railroad, suspicious situation

3:22 p.m. — 100 block of S. Front, suspicious situation

7:45 p.m. — 500 block of Main, general assist

9:20 p.m. — 55000 block of Colby, general assist

 

Tuesday, Feb. 16

5:45 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm — unfounded

7 a.m. — 100 block of Dogwood, general assist

9 a.m. — 300 block of N. Lowe, disorderly conduct

9 a.m. — 57000 block of Riverside, truancy

10:30 a.m. — 100 block of State, suspicious situation

1:34 p.m. — 27000 block of Burmax, general assist

2:25 p.m. — 300 block of Pokagon, civil matters

4:02 p.m. — 400 block of Chestnut, suspicious situation

7:55 p.m. — Main/Pennsylvania, general non-criminal

8:25 p.m. — M-51 S./Lyle, traffic stop

 

Wednesday, Feb. 17

3:20 a.m. — 300 block of McOmber, general assist

3:38 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking

4:01 a.m. — 56000 block of Pokagon, suspicious situation

 

More News

PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan holds off rival Brandywine

Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 19

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Virginia V. Bekampis, of Dowagiac

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers

Cass County

Milton Township man arrested on drug charges

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties reports new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Snow day delays vaccine appointments

Business

Niles sisters expand cosmetics line

Dowagiac

DUS Board of Education approves purchase of district transportation vehicles

Berrien County

MSP asks residents to stay safe during bitter cold, snow impacting Michigan

Berrien County

Health department taking appointments for Wednesday COVID-19 vaccination clinic