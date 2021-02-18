expand
February 19, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Buchanan holds off rival Brandywine

By Scott Novak

Published 11:14 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

BUCHANAN — In a key BCS Athletic Conference Red Division showdown, host Buchanan held off a second-half charge from arch rival Brandywine to pull out a 42-37 victory over the Bobcats Thursday night.

Trailing 23-11 at halftime, the Bobcats came out on fire in the third quarter, briefly taking a 26-25 lead on the Bucks on a 3-pointer by freshman Kadence Brumitt with 1;40 left in the period.

Buchanan regroup and outscored Brandywine 17-11 the remainder of the contest to pull out the win. The Bucks are now 3-0 overall and 3-0 in Red Division contests.

Brandywine drops to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the Red Division.

Brandywine hosts Dowagiac in a non-conference game starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The Bucks return to action on Friday, Feb. 26 at Niles.

Daily Data: Friday, Feb. 19

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Virginia V. Bekampis, of Dowagiac

