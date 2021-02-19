expand
Ad Spot

February 19, 2021

Veteran donates American flags to Cassopolis Middle School

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:36 am Friday, February 19, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Starting Monday, students at Cassopolis Middle School will be able to start their mornings with the pledge of allegiance, thanks to a donation from a local veteran.

Cassopolis resident Chris Bergen and his company, Bergen R/C Helicopters, donated six American flags to Cassopolis Middle School on Wednesday. The flags will be used to allow students in each classroom to say the pledge of allegiance.

“We were thrilled,” said Cassopolis Middle School Principal Carey May of the donation. “Chris [Bergen] is a fabulous community asset and always willing to help.”

According to May, students expressed an “overwhelming” desire to say the pledge during random surveys distributed to students as part of the school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program. A framework used by schools across the country, the PBIS program aims to establish a culture of support in schools to improve social, emotional, behavioral and academic outcomes for all students, according to the Center on PBIS.

“We are trying to give students a voice and give them a way to take ownership of the school because, at the end of the day, it is their school,” May said. “When they said they wanted to start saying the pledge, I knew that was something we could easily do.”

May and the middle school staff set out to ensure there were enough flags to stock every classroom. When they came up six short, May reached out to Bergen, a Cassopolis VFW member who had previously visited the school to teach students flag etiquette.

Bergen said he was honored to fulfill the request.

“I understood that this was a request, not from the school, but the from the students,” Bergen said. “As a veteran and business owner, I thought that was a very worthy request. My company decided to donate what they needed.”

A mentor with the high school robotics team, Bergen said he is already well aware that the Cassopolis school district raises caring and compassionate students. Even so, he said he was touched that the middle school students identified saying the pledge of allegiance as one of their top priorities.

“These kids continually surprise me and give me hope for the future,” he said. “For them to request this, it gave me a lot of hope.”

As a show of gratitude for the donation, the middle school invited Bergen to lead the students in the first pledge of allegiance on Monday.

“I’m extremely honored and very much looking forward to it,” Bergen said.

Following the donation, May said she is grateful for all the support the middle school has received from the Cassopolis community. She hopes that by continuing to give students a say in the school, similar community partnerships can occur in the future.

“It’s a cliché to say, but it really does take a village,” May said. “To know that we have the community behind us, that they have our back, it really makes you feel good. It makes you feel like you are doing something right.”

More News

Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 20

Buchanan holds off Brandywine rally to pick up 42-37 victory

Heath earns 150th career victory

Bonine descendants continue to learn more about family history

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Bonine descendants continue to learn more about family history

Business

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac launch campaign to boost local business

News

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 8-11

Cass County

Cass County Cancer Service seeks volunteers

Cassopolis

Veteran donates American flags to Cassopolis Middle School

Cass County

Cass County commissioners receive COVID-19 vaccine update

Business

City of Dowagiac’s new video tour aims to promote community, attract business

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 578,091 cases, 15,273 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien commissioners consider drafting resolution opposing restaurant restrictions

Berrien County

Capacity limits quietly extended for restaurants across Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 8-17

Cass County

Cass County 4-H offering program exploring careers in agriculture

Edwardsburg

Local churches adjust Ash Wednesday services to comply with COVID-19 precautions

Education

Eastside Connections students assembling Black History Month virtual museum

Dowagiac

Historic Lee Mansion estate listed for sale

Business

Niles tattoo shop cited for noncompliance

Cass County

Suspect arraigned on meth charges in Milton Township

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 577,203 cases, 15,188 deaths

Local Government

Niles Township takes steps to hire new fire chief

Dowagiac

DUS decision to have distance learning Tuesday ‘based on maximizing instructional time,’ superintendent says

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland welcomes new primary care physicians

Berrien County

Lake Michigan College seeks alumni award nominations

Cassopolis

Cassopolis man arrested for drug possession

Berrien County

Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren announces hiring solution for southwest Michigan employers