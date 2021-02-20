Daily Data: Sunday, Feb. 21

BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 69, STURGIS 59

At Sturgis

EDWARDSBURG 69

Max Hafner 4, Isaac Merrill 8, Jaylynn Luster 2, Jacob Pegura 13, Jake Moore 12, Luke Stowasser 14, Brendan Byce 16. TOTALS: 26 14-20 69

STURGIS 59

Bradyn Webb 6, Thomas Kurowski 30, Roman Robinson 3, Jacob Thompson 11, Micah Lemmings 1, Jaegon Stevens 8. TOTALS: 24 7-9 59

Edwardsburg 12 35 54 69

Sturgis 17 29 37 59

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 2 (Merrill 1, Moore 1), Sturgis 4 (Webb 2, Kurowski 1, Robinson 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 15, Sturgis 20 (Kurowski). Varsity records: Edwardsburg 3-0, 3-0 Wolverine Conference; Sturgis 0-2, 0-2 Wolverine Conference

BRANDYWINE 74, CASSOPOLIS 46

At Niles

CASSOPOLIS 46

Kasmir Buck 2, Jerry Johnson 9, Ahsan Hart 4, Daeton Gillam 3, Mason Polomcak 2, Daishean Jamison 0, Reggie Hart 4, Alex Dahlgren 3, R.J. Drews 4, Daveon Goins 14, Braydon Grissom 1. TOTALS: 19 6-11 46

BRANDYWINE 74

Carson Knapp 6, Tyler Deming 3, Bryce Taberski 3, Gabe Gouin 6, Nate Orr 12, Michael Palmer 6, Jeramiah Palmer 6, Jamier Palmer 10, Caleb Byrd 10, Kendall Chrismon 12. TOTALS: 31 10-17 74

Cassopolis 8 21 28 46

Brandywine 16 39 51 74

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 2 (Gillam 1, Dahlgren 1), Brandywine 2 (Deming 1, Taberski 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 12, Brandywine 13. Varsity records: Cassopolis 2-1, Brandywine 4-1

LAKESHORE 55, NILES 30

At Stevensville

NILES 30

Jordan Jones 0, George Pullen 4, Zach Stokes 0, Demetrius Butler 0, Adrian Thomas 12, Austin Bradley 3, Casey Marlin 0, Mike Gilcrese 5, Elijah Hester 6. TOTALS 13 4-5 30

LAKESHORE 55

Wes Deja 2, Grant Gondrezick 15, G. Ruddell 3, Joe Lake 6, Brandon Hodder 4, J.J. Bushu 1, Vaughn Hurdle 1, Seth Shiel 4, Gavin Foster 8, Ryan Korfmacher 2, T.J. Mitchell 9. TOTALS: 20 10-19 55

Niles 8 10 18 30

Lakeshore 23 38 50 55

3-point baskets: Niles 0, Lakeshore 5 (Gondrezick 3, Ruddell, Mitchell Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 15 (Gilcrese), Lakeshore 11 (none. Varsity records: Niles 0-4, Lakeshore 4-0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NILES 47, LAKESHORE 44

At Niles

LAKESHORE 44

Isabella Chavez 0; Ainsley Ashby 6; Genesis Dixon 0; Olivia Trivedi 12; Remeigh Sandman 6; Alexandria Hardin 0; Riley Pifer 8; Emma Callahan 0; Gabriella Conway 12; Shelby Grau 0; Avery Steffes 0. TOTALS: 18 7-12 44

NILES 47

Kamryn Patterson 13; Bailey Bickel 8; Ayshia Smith 0; Natalie Lucero 0; Sydney Skarbek 15; Brynn Lake 2; Chloe Tabbert 0; Alexis Rauch 9; Amirah Lee 0. TOTALS: 14 15-26 47

Lakeshore 8 16 28 44

Niles 8 17 31 47

3-point baskets: Lakeshore 1 (Ashby), Niles 4 (Skarbeck 4). Total fouls: Lakeshore 21, Niles 18. Varsity records: Niles 4-0, Lakeshore 0-4

EDWARDSBURG 51, STURGIS 13

At Edwardsburg

STURGIS 13

Rylee Carver 0, Leah Yunker 0, Emily Schuller 0, Yuridiana Villaferte 1, Korin Whitcomb 5, Rylee Wanamaker 5, Madie Ater 0, Sarah Cropsey 0, Juliette Schroeder 2. TOTALS: 3 7-17 13

EDWARDSBURG 51

Ella Castelucci 6, Paige Albright 5, Macey Laubach 7, Katie Schaible 10, Averie Markel 9, Haley Masten 2, Abby Bossler 5, Caitlin Tighe 6, Kenzie Schaible 0, Chloe Baker 0, Lindsey Dalenberg 2. TOTALS: 23 3-10 51

Sturgis 3 8 8 13

Edwardsburg 10 25 39 51

3-point baskets: Sturgis 0, Edwardsburg 3 (K. Schaible, Markel, Bossler). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 6 (none), Edwardsburg 18 (none). Varsity records: Sturgis 0-3, 0-3 Wolverine; Edwardsburg 3-1, 3-0 Wolverine

RIVER VALLEY 43, MARCELLUS 40

At Marcellus

RIVER VALLEY 43

Kursten Smith 0, Alyssa Montgomery 0, Macey Springer 9, Claudia Reboller 1, Taylor Volstorf 12, Kora Kennedy 0, Hailey Hauch 13, Annekah Witter 6, Natalyn Heckathorn 2. TOTALS: 17 4-6 43

MARCELLUS 40

Brooklyn Vantilburg 3, Gabby High 3, Hannah Wildes 0, Ally Daugherty 10, Emma Holmes 9, Claire Flory 2, Jenna Wells 2, Rachel Mihills 11. TOTALS: 14 9-18 40

River Valley 11 16 28 43

Marcellus 9 18 33 40

3-point baskets: River Valley 5 (Volstorf 2, Hauch 3, Marcellus 3 (High, Daugherty, Holmes). Total fouls (fouled out): River Valley 16 (none), Marcellus 12 (none). Varsity records: River Valley 2-4, Marcellus 4-1