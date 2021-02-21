expand
February 21, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Rivals square off on the court

By Scott Novak

Published 1:24 am Sunday, February 21, 2021

NILES — Arch rivals in both boys and girls basketball squared off on Saturday.

In the afternoon, Niles rallied to defeat former SMAC foe Lakeshore 47-44, while across town Saturday night, Brandywine had its way with visiting Cassopolis in a matchup of the 2019-20 district finalists from Division 3.

The Rangers and Bobcats never got a chance to compete for the district championship as COVID-19 forced the state to suspend, and then eventually cancel the remainder of the winter sports season.

Brandywine had little trouble handing Cassopolis a 74-46 setback in a battle of former BCS Athletic Conference foes.

More News

