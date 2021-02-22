expand
February 23, 2021

Daily Data; Tuesday, Feb. 23

By Staff Report

Published 11:09 pm Monday, February 22, 2021

BOYS BASKETBALL

BENTON HARBOR 62, BRANDYWINE 54

At Niles

BENTON HARBOR 62

Kentrell Pullian 22, Trucel Singleton 2, Tyler Meeks 2, Chris Moore 8, Kyle Booth 12, Javaughn Kuykendoll 16. TOTALS: 23 11-19 62

BRANDYWINE 54

Carson Knapp 8, Gabe Gouin 4, Nate Orr 4, Michael Palmer 1, Jeramiah Palmer 6, Caleb Byrd 15, Kendall Chrismon 16. TOTALS: 22 9-12 54

 

Benton Harbor        25        40        51        62

Brandywine             17        26        42        54

3-point baskets: Benton Harbor 5 (Pullian 3, Moore 2), Brandywine 1 (Byrd 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Benton Harbor 10, Brandywine 15 (Byrd). Varsity records: Benton Harbor 4-1, Brandywine 4-2

 

PLAINWELL 58, DOWAGIAC 40

At Plainwell

DOWAGIAC 40

Will Goodrich 6, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 12, Louis Barnes 3, Keshawn Russell 2. Judd Nate 0, Stewart Smith 9, Michael Smith 2, Jordan Hardin 0. TOTALS: 16 2-5 40

PLAINWELL 58

Connor Buschini 7, Dawshawn Dixon-Schumacher 0, Andrew Neumann 2, Holden Deaton 0, Jack Wilson 0, Landon Dixon-Schumacher 0, Isaac Rowe 2, Caleb Maser 7, Nathan Faupel 13, Craig Doerr 0, Doiogo Ramos 20, Jack Anderson 7. TOTALS: 21 11-20 58

 

Dowagiac              7               17            25            40

Plainwell               15            23            43            58

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 6 (Goodrich 2, Barnes, S. Smith 3), Plainwell 5 (Maser, Faupel, Ramos 2, Anderson). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 15 (none), Plainwell 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-4, 1-2 Wolverine; Plainwell 2-2, 2-2 Wolverine

 

CULVER ACADEMY 50, DOWAGIAC 18

At Dowagiac

CULVER ACADEMY 50

Amir Gates 0, Konner Brockus 0, Colin Chupp 0, Nick Gravenites 8, Thomas Collins 9, Deri Martello 7, Jaxon Mull 0, Cooper Farrall 14, Deandra Francif 6, Fola Fayemi 0, Jokulas Skurdenis 6, Daley Stein 0. TOTALS: 20 5-11 50

DOWAGIAC 18

Will Goodrich 0, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 2, Louis Barnes 0, Keshawn Russell 2, Nate Judd 0, Stewart Smith 6, Jordan Hardin 4. TOTALS: 7 2-4 18

 

Culver              13        27        37        50

Dowagiac        2          6          11        18

3-point baskets: Culver Academy 5 (Collins 2, Martello, Farrall 2), Dowagiac 2 (Smith 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Culver Academy 9 (none), Dowagiac 12 (none). Varsity record: Dowagiac 2-3

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

PLAINWELL 47, DOWAGIAC 21

At Dowagiac

PLAINWELL 47

Allison Hawkes 6, Nikki Faupel 0, Maya Johnson 10, Lauren Vanderstelt 14, Dillen Eagle 2, Ellery Troff 0, Vanessa Robinson 6, Lauren Vos 6, Catey Engel 2, Grace Pettit 0, Haylee Majdan 1.

DOWAGIAC 21

Erin Beck 3, Jaleana Payne 2, Kimi Beattie 0, Maggie Weller 0, Allie Connor 3, Martha Schaller 2, Faith Green 0, Alanah Smith 7, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 2. TOTALS: 8 4-10 21

 

Plainwell         16        26        34        47

Dowagiac        14        16        16        21

3-point baskets: Plainwell 5 (Hawkes, Johnson 2, Vanderstelt, Vos), Dowagiac 1 (Beck). Total fouls (fouled out): Plainwell 12 (none), Dowagiac 13 (none). Varsity records: Plainwell 4-0, 4-0 Wolverine; Dowagiac 0-6, 0-3 Wolverine

 

BOWLING

CONSTANTINE 21, NILES 9

At Constantine

Baker Match 1

Constantine 205, Niles 167

Baker Match 2

Constantine 201, Niles 154

Regular Games

Constantine 1,714 pins, Niles 1,710 pins

 

Niles Individual Results

Andrew Jackson 119; Conner Weston 165,181, 346 series; Nathan Ryman 168, 165, 333 series; Preston Sharpe 225, 148, 373 series; Trenton Phillips 238, 227, 465 series

