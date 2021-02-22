Eric Allan Kring, of Niles

March 9, 1980 — Feb. 15, 2021

Eric Allan Kring, 40, of Niles, formerly of Buchanan, passed away on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, unexpectedly.

Eric was born on March 9, 1980, in Buchanan, to James M. Kring and Brigitte A. (Patton-Kring) Cora.

Survivors include his father, James M. Kring, and his mother, Brigitte Ann Cora; girlfriend, Toni King; brothers, Andrew J. Kring (Ashlee), William R. Cora (Mikayla) and Chad Kring; sister, Chelsea Hattabaugh (Mason) and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph & Olga Kring; his maternal grandparents, Robert Patton & Annette Altergott and his maternal stepfather, Elmer Altergott.

Cremation will take place.

Hoven Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.