PHOTO GALLERY: Benton Harbor edges Brandywine

NILES — The Brandywine boys basketball team had its chances against visiting state powerhouse Benton Harbor Monday night.

The Bobcats trailed by two points with 1:34 remaining, but could not take advantage of missed Tiger free throws.

Benton Harbor went on to beat Brandywine 62-54 to drop the Bobcats to 4-2 on the season. Brandywine’s other loss was a 62-61 decision at St. Joseph.

The Tigers improve to 5-1 on the season. Their lone loss was a 60-53 decision to Detroit Douglass.