February 24, 2021

George P. Cubbage, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 3:48 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Jan. 15, 1957 — Feb. 21, 2021

George P. Cubbage, 64, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel.

Per George’s wishes, cremation has taken place and his family will celebrate his life privately. Memorial contributions in George’s name may be made to the American Kidney Foundation. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at clarkch.com.

George was born Jan. 15, 1957, in Benton Harbor, to John W. and Martha M. (Couch) Cubbage. He graduated from Coloma High School in 1976. George was a hard worker, he worked for Special-lite in Decatur for 15 years. On July 28, 2012, he married Cherie Renner-Longden in Dowagiac. George was a man of many talents; he was a self-taught locksmith and gunsmith. He had a love for music and enjoyed playing the guitar. The love George had for playing music first started while he was babysitting, his sister, Carla. It was the only way to keep her from crying. In turn, it led him to a path of playing with many different bands at local clubs all over West Michigan for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and charcoal grilling. Most of all he loved his family, and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

George is survived by his loving wife, Cherie Longden; 11 step-children that he loved as his own; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Catherine (Robert) Robison and Carla (Tony Scoma) Workman; numerous aunts, uncle, nieces, cousins and one nephew; and best friends, Jay and Carol Meyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Cubbage.

