Dowagiac Middle School wrestling opens season

THREE RIVERS — The Dowagiac Middle School wrestling team kicked off its season against host Three Rivers, Edwardsburg and Sturgis on Tuesday.

“We looked good for our first night out, but we can always get better,” said Dowagiac coach Andy Crawley. “We will continue to improve.”

Winning three matches on the night were Cinthia Villegas and Jacob Villegas, while Cameron White and Roman Paredes both won a pair of matches. Also picking up a win was Issac Phillips.

The Chieftains will be back in action on March 4, when they travel to Paw Paw.