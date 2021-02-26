Daily Data: Saturday, Feb. 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 55, NILES 48

At Buchanan

BUCHANAN 55

Hailey Jonatzke 9, Jillian McKean 6, Claire Lietz 2, LaBria Austin 13, Claire Shelton 0, Hannah Herman 2, Alea Fisher 0, Alexa Burns 8, Hannah Tomkins 0, Faith Carson 15. TOTALS: 21 11-16 55

NILES 48

Kamryn Patterson 26, Bailey Bickel 7, Natalie Lucero 0, Sydney Skarbeck 0, Chloe Tabbert 0, Alexis Rauch 5, Amirah Lee 10. TOTALS: 18 11-19 48

Buchanan 14 31 43 55

Niles 15 26 33 48

3-point baskets: Buchanan 2 (Jonalzke, Austin), Niles 1 (Patterson). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 19 (none), Niles 14 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 4-0, 4-0 Red Division; Niles 5-1, 2-1 Red Division

BRANDYWINE 42, SOUTH HAVEN 30

At South Haven

BRANDYWINE 42

Ellie Knapp 14, Malikiyyah Abdullah 6, Olivia Laurita 3, Kallie Solloway 0, Kadence Brumitt 10, Tressa Hullinger 0, Marigrace Foster 0, Cortney Bates 0, Haley Scott 9, Nevaeh Mason 0. TOTALS: 15 6-11 42

SOUTH HAVEN 30

T. Holland 0, J. Patel 2, J. Holland 4, B. Gozalez 0, T. Williams 3, E. Frost 2, A. Eddy 0, D. Draley 5, L. Young 0, D. Crowley 8, A. Woodall 6, M. McGee 0. TOTALS: 11 7-7 30

Brandywine 8 20 30 42

South Haven 8 14 23 30

3-point baskets: Brandywine 6 (Knapp, Abullah 2, Brumitt 2, Laurita), South Haven 1 (Williams). Total fouls (fouled out): Brandywine 10 (none), South Haven 16 (J. Holland). Varsity records: Brandywine 5-2, 2-1 Red Division; South Haven 4-1, 3-1 Red Division

CENTREVILLE 37, MARCELLUS 30

At Marcellus

CENTREVILLE 37

M. Miller 4, J. Kuhbander 0, B. Kangus 13, F. Edwards 6, M. Swanwick 6, K. Beachy 0, P. Walton 8, H. Hartong 0. TOTALS: 15 6-10 37

MARCELLUS 30

Brooklyn Vantilburg 1, Gabby High 5, Ally Daugherty 18, Emma Holmes 0, Claire Flory 2, Jenna Wells 0, Rachel Mihills 4. TOTALS: 10 4-8 30

Centerville 11 15 26 37

Marcellus 10 18 25 30

3-point baskets: Centreville 1 (Kangas), Marcellus 4 (Daugherty 4). Total fouls (fouled out): Centreville 11 (none), Marcellus 11 (none). Varsity records: Centreville 2-1, 2-1 Southwest 10; Marcellus 5-2, 3-1 Southwest 10

WHITE PIGEON 34, CASSOPOLIS 30

At White Pigeon

CASSOPOLIS 30

Jania Williams 2, Quianna Murray 7, Zaniya Dodd 3, Jadin Wolfe 7, Kaylea Crandolph 2, Atyanna Alford 4, Caitlin Steensma 5. TOTALS: 13 1-10 30

WHITE PIGEON 34

Este Casto 5, Alex Hooker 2, Lauren Dressler 10, Bailey Freedline 17, Taylor Wesolek 0. TOTALS: 13 6-12 34

Cassopolis 10 19 26 30

White Pigeon 9 17 24 34

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Murray 1, Wolfe 1, Steensma 1), White Pigeon 2 (Castro 1, Freedline 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 14, White Pigeon 8. Records: White Pigeon 2-1, 2-1 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 0-4, 0-4 Southwest 10

BOYS BASKETBALL

NILES 49, BUCHANAN 46

At Niles

BUCHANAN 46

John Gartland 4, Gavin Fazi 14, Johnny Rager 2, Cade Preissing 0, Logan Carson 15, Brady Thompson 2, Macoy West 7, Jack Branch 2. TOTALS: 17 11-16 46

NILES 49

George Pullen 12, Zach Stokes 5, Demetrius Butler 0, Adrian Thomas 14, Austin Bradley 9, Mike Gilcrese 8, Murray Allan 0. TOTALS: 17 9-16 49

Buchanan 3 16 30 46

Niles 8 20 30 49

3-point baskets: Buchanan 1 (West), Niles 6 (Pullen 2, Thomas, Bradley 3). Total fouls (fouled out): Buchanan 17 (none), Niles 17 (none). Varsity records: Buchanan 4-3, 1-2 Red Division; Niles 1-5, 1-2 Red Division

CASSOPOLIS 60, WHITE PIGEON 43

At White Pigeon

CASSOPOLIS 60

Kasmir Buck 3, Ahsan Hart 5, Daeton Gillam 5, Mason Polomcak 1, Daishean Jamison 11, Alek Dahlgren 2, Logan Pflug 3, R.J. Drews 10, Daveon Goins 20. TOTALS: 18 21-27 60

WHITE PIGEON 43

Chris Jackson 8, Todd Hollingsworth 6, Dylan Carper 14, Daniel Jackson 15, Blake Freedline 0. TOTALS: 14 9-19 43

Cassopolis 15 28 46 60

White Pigeon 9 18 31 43

3-point baskets: Cassopolis 3 (Buck 1, Gillam 1, Drews 1), White Pigeon 6 (D. Jackson 4, Hollingsworth 1, Carper 1). Total fouls: Cassopolis 18, White Pigeon 19. Varsity records: Cassopolis 4-1, 3-0 Southwest 10; White Pigeon 2-1, 2-1 Southwest 10