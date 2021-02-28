ROUNDUP: Brandywine, Dowagiac wrestling teams 2-1 at quads

NILES — Both Brandywine and Dowagiac went 2-1 at their respective quads on Saturday, while Cassopolis was 0-2-1.

The Bobcats hosted their own quad where they defeated Coloma 60-12 and Maple Valley 54-21 before falling to Union City 45-21.

At St. Joseph, the Chieftains defeated Schoolcraft 48-36 and the host Bears 42-41 after falling to Lawton 35-27.

At Decatur, the Rangers lost to the host Raiders 60-12 and to Centreville 42-12 before tying with Gobles 18-18.

Brandywine Quad

Going undefeated on the day for Brandywine were Kevin Roberts (145), Hunter Heath (160/171) and Ben McKee (285). Allison Lauri (103/112), Kaiden Rieth (112), Gage Hoskin (152), Gavin Schoff (160/171), Ivory McCullough (189) and Phillip McLaurin (215) were all 2-1.

The Bobcats host a quad on Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. Also competing are Colon, Berrien Springs and Buchanan.

St. Joseph Quad

Going undefeated for the Chieftains were Nick Green, who was 2-0, at 112; Denny White, who was 3-0 at 171 and 189; Brayan Parades, who was 3-0 at 215; and Wyatt Bailey, who was 3-0 at 285. Gary Cramer won his only match at 135.

Going 2-1 on the day were Jorge Gamino-Rivero (103), Jordan Simpson (112/119), Israel Villegas (130) and Dylan Anderson (160).

Dowagiac will travel to Otsego for a Wolverine Conference Quad on Tuesday. Wrestling is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The Chieftains will host a quad, that will include Niles, on Saturday. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m.

Decatur Quad

William Westphal went undefeated on the day for the Rangers, who are currently short-handed.

Jaren Waldschmidt also went 3-0, while Andrew Confer and Ethan Pflug each picked up a win against Gobles.

Cassopolis is scheduled to host a quad starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.