Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

DOWAGIAC – Applications for craft, artisan, commercial and nonprofit booth space at Dowagiac’s Summer in the City festival are now available.

Hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, the two-day festival will be held Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17.

“Although the pandemic is not over, the chamber is cautiously proceeding with festival planning,” said Vickie Phillipson, chamber of commerce program director, who is also chairing the event. “Fundraising is underway. Entertainment and vendors are now being booked.”

Phillipson said on May 31, Chamber officials will re-access state mandates. If health and social distancing regulations allow for same, the festival will go on as planned. If not, all vendors booking the event will receive a full refund.

In the meantime, the public may register for booth space by calling the Chamber at (269) 782-8212 or by email at VPhillipson@Dowagiac.org. When booking the event in advance of May 15, vendors receive a discount with booth rental only $20 per day for a 10-foot space.

Community, church, school and service groups are also welcome to partner with the chamber to host an interactive activity at the festival. Phillipson said this is something nonprofits can structure as a fundraiser for their organization. Groups that would like to host an activity should contact the Chamber by May 1 to have their activity included in the festival brochure.

Summer in the City, which is this community’s longest-running festival, features two full days of entertainment, family events and sidewalk sales.