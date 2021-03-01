Daily Data: Tuesday, March 2
BOYS BASKETBALL
STURGIS 73, DOWAGIAC 48
At Sturgis
DOWAGIAC 48
Will Goodrich 3, Ethan Hannapel 5, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 20, Louis Barnes 0, Keshawn Russell 4, Nate Judd 0, Stewart Smith 4, Michael Smith 0, Jordan Hardin 8. TOTALS: 19 4-8 48
STURGIS 73
Bradyn Webb 11, Tyler O’Brien 3, Thomas Kurowski 34, Loren Soergel 2, Roman Robinson 3, Jacob Thompson 17, Micah Lemings 1, Jaegon Stevens 2. TOTALS: 26 11-15 73
Dowagiac 15 21 34 48
Sturgis 17 35 56 73
3-point baskets: Dowagiac 6 (Goodrich, Hannapel, C. Weller, H. Weller 2, S. Smith 1), Sturgis 10 (Webb 3, O’Brien, Kurowski 5, Robinson). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 17 (none), Sturgis 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-6, 1-4 Wolverine; Sturgis 5-2, 3-2 Wolverine
EDWARDSBURG 48, THREE RIVERS 45
At Edwardsburg
THREE RIVERS 45
Aidan Judsen 11, Angelo Hausmainis 10, Drew Brown 5, Garron Gahan 6, Gavin Beuter 2, Isaiah Moore 11. TOTALS: 17 11-17 45
EDWARDSBURG 48
Max Hafner 4, JaKobe Luster 2, Isaac Merrill 8, Jaylynn Luster 1, Jacob Pegura 4, Jake Moore 0, Luke Stowasser 7, Brendan Byce 22. TOTALS: 13 19-25 48
Three Rivers 6 16 28 45
Edwardsburg 10 19 27 48
3-point baskets: Three Rivers 0, Edwardsburg 3 (Byce 2, Stowasser 1). Total fouls: Three Rivers 20, Edwardsburg 18. Varsity records: Three Rivers 5-3, 5-2 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 5-1, 5-1 Wolverine Conference
LAKESHORE 50, NILES 26
At Niles
LAKESHORE 50
Grant Gondrezick 15, Grant Ruddell 3, Joey Lake 7, Brandon Hodder 3, J.J. Bushu 8, Vaughn Hurdle 3, Gavin Foster 2, T.J. Mitchell 9. TOTALS: 16 11-14 50
NILES 26
Jordan Jones 3, George Pullen 6, Zach Stokes 2, Demetrius Butler 0, Adrian Thomas 4, Austin Bradley 11, Michael Gilcrese 0. TOTALS: 10 3-6 26
Lakeshore 12 22 37 50
Niles 7 11 13 26
3-point baskets: Lakeshore 7 (Gondrezick 2, Ruddell 1, Lake 1, Hodder 1, Hurdle 1, Mitchell 1), Niles 3 (Bradley 3). Total fouls: Lakeshore 9, Niles 16. Varsity records: Lakeshore 7-1, Niles 1-7
GIRLS BASKETBALL
STURGIS 23, DOWAGIAC 15
At Dowagiac
STURGIS 23
Rylee Carver 0, Emily Schuller 0, Korin Whitcomb 9, Rylee Wanamaker 3, Yuridiana Villfuerte 0, Juliette Schroeder 11, Riley Eicher 0. TOTALS: 7 7-16 23
DOWAGIAC 15
Erin Beck 3, Calley Ruff 2, Makayla Hill 0, Jaleana Payne 0, Allie Conner 0, Martha Schaller 3, Alanah Smith 5, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 0. TOTALS: 6 2-4 15
Sturgis 10 14 19 23
Dowagiac 0 2 8 15
3-point baskets: Sturgis 2 (Whitcomb, Schroeder), Dowagiac 1 (Beck). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 7 (none), Dowagiac 19 (Ruff). Varsity records: Sturgis 2-5, 2-4 Wolverine; Dowagiac 0-8, 0-5 Wolverine
NILES 58, LAKESHORE 48
At Stevensville
NILES 58
Kamryn Patterson 31, Bailey Bickel 8, Natalie Lucero 9, Sydney Skarbek 2, Alexis Rauch 4, Zyon Brazo 0, Chloe Tabbert 0, Amirah Lee 4. TOTALS: 21 12-21 59
LAKESHORE 48
Olivia Trivedi 2, Reneigh Sandmann 8, Gabriella Conway 15, Ainsley Ashby 15, Riley Pifer 6, Gabby Solloway 0, Isabella Chavez 0, Genesis O’Connor 1, Alexandria Hardin 1, Shelby Grau 0, TOTALS: 19 5-14 48
Niles 9 28 44 58
Lakeshore 13 22 33 48
3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Patterson 4), Lakeshore 5 (Ashby 5), Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 21 (Rauch, Lee), Lakeshore 16 (none). Varsity records: Niles 6-2, Lakeshore 0-8
BRANDYWINE 42, COLOMA 16
At Coloma
BRANDYWINE 42
Ellie Knapp 25, Malikiyyah Abdullah 5, Kadence Brumitt 0, Tressa Hullinger 6, Haley Scott 6, Cortney Bates 0. TOTALS: 17 7-10 42
COLOMA 16
Adian Allman 4, Clara Kimmerly 6, Ava Genouese 2, McKinleigh Kramer 2, Andrea Bale 2. TOTALS: 7 2-6 16
Brandywine 14 27 42 42
Coloma 7 10 10 16
3-point baskets: Brandywine 1 (Knapp 1), Coloma 0. Total fouls: Brandywine 10, Coloma 9. Varsity records: Brandywine 7-2, Coloma 1-8
THREE RIVERS 50, EDWARDSBURG 39
At Three Rivers
EDWARDSBURG 39
Ella Castelucci 9, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 11, Katie Schaible 3, Averie Markel 8, Haley Masten 3, Abby Bossler 3. TOTALS: 16 1-6 39
THREE RIVERS 50
Rylie Kelly 2, Kali Heivilin 23, Alivia Knapp 17, Natalie Barnes 8, Macy Ivins 0. TOTALS: 21 5-11 50
Edwardsburg 11 22 33 39
Three Rivers 9 17 36 50
3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (Markel 2, Laubach 1, Schaible 1, Masten 1, Bossler 1), Three Rivers 3 (Knapp 3). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 14, Three Rivers 10. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 5-2, 5-1 Wolverine Conference; Three Rivers 6-2, 5-2 Wolverine Conference
BOWLING
Boys results
NILES 23, BRONSON 7
At Bronson
Baker Match 1
Niles 197, Bronson 140
Baker Match 2
Bronson 194, Niles 150
Niles Individual Results
Gavin Mahar 74; Andrew Jackson 117; Conner Weston 146, 143, 284 series; Nathan Ryman 191, 170, 361 series; Preston Sharpe 167, 267, 434 series; Trenton Phillips 199, 213, 412 series
Girls results
BRONSON 27, NILES 3
At Bronson
Baker Match 1
Bronson 173, Niles 104
Baker Match 2
Bronson 170, Niles 124
Niles Individual Results
Cory Wright 122; Savanna Marinelli 105; Kaelynn Smith 131, 86, 217 series; Riley Hopper 119, 117, 236 series; Laura Golubski 152, 148, 300 series; Chevelle Jaynes 144, 196, 340 series