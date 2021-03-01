Daily Data: Tuesday, March 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

STURGIS 73, DOWAGIAC 48

At Sturgis

DOWAGIAC 48

Will Goodrich 3, Ethan Hannapel 5, Cole Weller 4, Henry Weller 20, Louis Barnes 0, Keshawn Russell 4, Nate Judd 0, Stewart Smith 4, Michael Smith 0, Jordan Hardin 8. TOTALS: 19 4-8 48

STURGIS 73

Bradyn Webb 11, Tyler O’Brien 3, Thomas Kurowski 34, Loren Soergel 2, Roman Robinson 3, Jacob Thompson 17, Micah Lemings 1, Jaegon Stevens 2. TOTALS: 26 11-15 73

Dowagiac 15 21 34 48

Sturgis 17 35 56 73

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 6 (Goodrich, Hannapel, C. Weller, H. Weller 2, S. Smith 1), Sturgis 10 (Webb 3, O’Brien, Kurowski 5, Robinson). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 17 (none), Sturgis 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 2-6, 1-4 Wolverine; Sturgis 5-2, 3-2 Wolverine

EDWARDSBURG 48, THREE RIVERS 45

At Edwardsburg

THREE RIVERS 45

Aidan Judsen 11, Angelo Hausmainis 10, Drew Brown 5, Garron Gahan 6, Gavin Beuter 2, Isaiah Moore 11. TOTALS: 17 11-17 45

EDWARDSBURG 48

Max Hafner 4, JaKobe Luster 2, Isaac Merrill 8, Jaylynn Luster 1, Jacob Pegura 4, Jake Moore 0, Luke Stowasser 7, Brendan Byce 22. TOTALS: 13 19-25 48

Three Rivers 6 16 28 45

Edwardsburg 10 19 27 48

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 0, Edwardsburg 3 (Byce 2, Stowasser 1). Total fouls: Three Rivers 20, Edwardsburg 18. Varsity records: Three Rivers 5-3, 5-2 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 5-1, 5-1 Wolverine Conference

LAKESHORE 50, NILES 26

At Niles

LAKESHORE 50

Grant Gondrezick 15, Grant Ruddell 3, Joey Lake 7, Brandon Hodder 3, J.J. Bushu 8, Vaughn Hurdle 3, Gavin Foster 2, T.J. Mitchell 9. TOTALS: 16 11-14 50

NILES 26

Jordan Jones 3, George Pullen 6, Zach Stokes 2, Demetrius Butler 0, Adrian Thomas 4, Austin Bradley 11, Michael Gilcrese 0. TOTALS: 10 3-6 26

Lakeshore 12 22 37 50

Niles 7 11 13 26

3-point baskets: Lakeshore 7 (Gondrezick 2, Ruddell 1, Lake 1, Hodder 1, Hurdle 1, Mitchell 1), Niles 3 (Bradley 3). Total fouls: Lakeshore 9, Niles 16. Varsity records: Lakeshore 7-1, Niles 1-7

GIRLS BASKETBALL

STURGIS 23, DOWAGIAC 15

At Dowagiac

STURGIS 23

Rylee Carver 0, Emily Schuller 0, Korin Whitcomb 9, Rylee Wanamaker 3, Yuridiana Villfuerte 0, Juliette Schroeder 11, Riley Eicher 0. TOTALS: 7 7-16 23

DOWAGIAC 15

Erin Beck 3, Calley Ruff 2, Makayla Hill 0, Jaleana Payne 0, Allie Conner 0, Martha Schaller 3, Alanah Smith 5, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 0. TOTALS: 6 2-4 15

Sturgis 10 14 19 23

Dowagiac 0 2 8 15

3-point baskets: Sturgis 2 (Whitcomb, Schroeder), Dowagiac 1 (Beck). Total fouls (fouled out): Sturgis 7 (none), Dowagiac 19 (Ruff). Varsity records: Sturgis 2-5, 2-4 Wolverine; Dowagiac 0-8, 0-5 Wolverine

NILES 58, LAKESHORE 48

At Stevensville

NILES 58

Kamryn Patterson 31, Bailey Bickel 8, Natalie Lucero 9, Sydney Skarbek 2, Alexis Rauch 4, Zyon Brazo 0, Chloe Tabbert 0, Amirah Lee 4. TOTALS: 21 12-21 59

LAKESHORE 48

Olivia Trivedi 2, Reneigh Sandmann 8, Gabriella Conway 15, Ainsley Ashby 15, Riley Pifer 6, Gabby Solloway 0, Isabella Chavez 0, Genesis O’Connor 1, Alexandria Hardin 1, Shelby Grau 0, TOTALS: 19 5-14 48

Niles 9 28 44 58

Lakeshore 13 22 33 48

3-point baskets: Niles 4 (Patterson 4), Lakeshore 5 (Ashby 5), Total fouls (fouled out): Niles 21 (Rauch, Lee), Lakeshore 16 (none). Varsity records: Niles 6-2, Lakeshore 0-8

BRANDYWINE 42, COLOMA 16

At Coloma

BRANDYWINE 42

Ellie Knapp 25, Malikiyyah Abdullah 5, Kadence Brumitt 0, Tressa Hullinger 6, Haley Scott 6, Cortney Bates 0. TOTALS: 17 7-10 42

COLOMA 16

Adian Allman 4, Clara Kimmerly 6, Ava Genouese 2, McKinleigh Kramer 2, Andrea Bale 2. TOTALS: 7 2-6 16

Brandywine 14 27 42 42

Coloma 7 10 10 16

3-point baskets: Brandywine 1 (Knapp 1), Coloma 0. Total fouls: Brandywine 10, Coloma 9. Varsity records: Brandywine 7-2, Coloma 1-8

THREE RIVERS 50, EDWARDSBURG 39

At Three Rivers

EDWARDSBURG 39

Ella Castelucci 9, Paige Albright 2, Macey Laubach 11, Katie Schaible 3, Averie Markel 8, Haley Masten 3, Abby Bossler 3. TOTALS: 16 1-6 39

THREE RIVERS 50

Rylie Kelly 2, Kali Heivilin 23, Alivia Knapp 17, Natalie Barnes 8, Macy Ivins 0. TOTALS: 21 5-11 50

Edwardsburg 11 22 33 39

Three Rivers 9 17 36 50

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (Markel 2, Laubach 1, Schaible 1, Masten 1, Bossler 1), Three Rivers 3 (Knapp 3). Total fouls: Edwardsburg 14, Three Rivers 10. Varsity records: Edwardsburg 5-2, 5-1 Wolverine Conference; Three Rivers 6-2, 5-2 Wolverine Conference

BOWLING

Boys results

NILES 23, BRONSON 7

At Bronson

Baker Match 1

Niles 197, Bronson 140

Baker Match 2

Bronson 194, Niles 150

Niles Individual Results

Gavin Mahar 74; Andrew Jackson 117; Conner Weston 146, 143, 284 series; Nathan Ryman 191, 170, 361 series; Preston Sharpe 167, 267, 434 series; Trenton Phillips 199, 213, 412 series

Girls results

BRONSON 27, NILES 3

At Bronson

Baker Match 1

Bronson 173, Niles 104

Baker Match 2

Bronson 170, Niles 124

Niles Individual Results

Cory Wright 122; Savanna Marinelli 105; Kaelynn Smith 131, 86, 217 series; Riley Hopper 119, 117, 236 series; Laura Golubski 152, 148, 300 series; Chevelle Jaynes 144, 196, 340 series