expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

Mickie Lynn Lundy, of Edwardsburg

By Submitted

Published 3:39 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

July 21, 1950 — Feb. 22, 2021

Mickie Lynn Lundy, 70, of Edwardsburg, died Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in his residence.

He was born July 21, 1950, in Dowagiac, to Roger Sr. and June Lundy. He married Corrine Alvina Kizner June 5, 2020, in Cassopolis.

Mickie was dedicated to his work for many years and was happy to have just retired. He loved to go hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Mickie will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Corrine Lundy, of Edwardsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Roger Lundy Jr., Donnie Lundy, and Jerry Lundy.

The family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

More News

Daily Data: Tuesday, March 2

Former Niles surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Former Niles surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

Dowagiac

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 589,150 cases, 15,534 deaths

Business

Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

Breaking News

Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces healthcare hiring events

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 15-22

Dowagiac

SMC graduate experiences Super Bowl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach