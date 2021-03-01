expand
Ad Spot

March 2, 2021

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

By Staff Report

Published 5:34 pm Monday, March 1, 2021

NILES – A 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old male were taken to the hospital Monday morning with gunshot wound injuries.

According to Niles Police Department Captain Kevin Kosten, the Niles Police Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 10:20 a.m. indicating there had been a shooting at the Quality Inn location at 1265 S. 11th St.

Kosten said when officers arrived, they located two people with gunshot wounds on the third floor.

A 17-year-old female, from Niles, had a gunshot wound to her hand, and an 18-year-old male, from Niles, had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. According to officers, none of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Both injured people were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

No other people were involved in the shooting, and there is no danger to the general public, Kosten said.

Kosten said a search warrant was obtained for the hotel room on the third floor. During the execution of the warrant, a handgun believed to be involved in the shooting, along with other evidence, was discovered.

Officers are continuing to investigate this shooting. Interviews with those involved, as well as witnesses, are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

More News

Daily Data: Tuesday, March 2

Former Niles surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Former Niles surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

Dowagiac

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 589,150 cases, 15,534 deaths

Business

Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

Breaking News

Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces healthcare hiring events

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 15-22

Dowagiac

SMC graduate experiences Super Bowl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government

Dowagiac

SMC COVID task force leader talks with Dowagiac Rotary Club

Business

Niles roller rink reopens following legal battle

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces community wide survey to learn about COVID-19’s impact

Cass County

Cass County prepares to adjust to criminal justice reforms

Berrien County

Michiana Family Center seeks mentors for foster teens

Business

Nobo Michigan opens Edwardsburg location

Cassopolis

Businesses battle over land use in Cassopolis’ Industrial Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 19-24

Berrien County

Mount Calvary Baptist to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic March 5

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien County reports new COVID-19 death

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department, Spectrum Health Lakeland give vaccination updates

Cass County

Applications open for Cass County Sheriff’s Community Scholarship

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners send message to state on regionalizing COVID-19 approach