expand
Ad Spot

March 3, 2021

Dowagiac man arrested on meth charges

By Staff Report

Published 1:53 pm Wednesday, March 3, 2021

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac man was arrested Wednesday on drug charges.

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announced that on Wednesday, CCDET detectives, along with the Michigan Department of Corrections, conducted a probation check in the 100 block of Halstead St., in the city of Dowagiac. Upon searching the residence, detectives located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

A 45-year-old male was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

The suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment on the charges in the fourth district court.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked by detectives to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at ccso.info.

More News

Michigan expanding access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Cass County Court Appointed Special Advocates represent children in foster care system

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 591,753 cases, 15,563 deaths

Martha Fee, of Niles

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 591,753 cases, 15,563 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 24-28

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested on meth charges

Business

Niles restaurants see regulars return as restrictions relax

Berrien County

United Way invites community to sponsor children to receive free books

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 590,217 cases, 15,558 deaths

Berrien County

Niles Township Parks Board seeks public input at Wednesday hearing

Buchanan

Niles Scream Park seeks new nonprofit organizations

Berrien County

Updated MDHHS orders expand restaurant capacity, increase capacity limits, allow for expanded visitation at residential care facilities

News

Niles Township approves state-outlined poverty guidelines, purchases tractor attachment for trails, considers firefighter applicants

Cass County

Lewis Cass ISD narrows superintendent search to two candidates

Dowagiac

Dowagiac art students complete Lego murals

News

Former surgeon given 10 to 40 years for criminal sexual conduct

Breaking News

UPDATE: Two teenagers injured in shooting at Niles hotel

Dowagiac

SMC unveils scholarship guarantee

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 589,150 cases, 15,534 deaths

Business

Applications now available for Dowagiac’s Summer in the City Festival

Breaking News

Two shot, wounded at Niles hotel

Berrien County

Michigan Works! announces healthcare hiring events

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 18-25

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Log: Feb. 15-22

Dowagiac

SMC graduate experiences Super Bowl

Dowagiac

Dowagiac women aim to create change through local government