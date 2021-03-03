Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 24-28
Wednesday, Feb. 24
10:56 a.m. — 200 block of S. Front, general assist
12:30 p.m. — 100 block of Sheldon, civil matter
12:33 p.m. — 900 block of Spruce, public peace
3 p.m. — Spruce/Wooden, traffic accident
3:37 p.m. — E. Division/Riverside, traffic stop
3:40 p.m. — Clyborn/Helena, traffic policing
3:45 p.m. — 58000 block of Cherry Grove, hit & run accident
10:19 p.m. — 400 block of Chestnut, obstructing justice
11:41 p.m. — 500 block of Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
11:45 p.m. — N. Lowe/Spruce, traffic stop
Thursday, Feb. 25
1:12 a.m. — 56000 block of Pokagon, alarm — unfounded
3:21 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm — unfounded
3:46 a.m. — S. Front/Commercial, winter parking
4 a.m. — 200 block of Johnson, civil matter
7:05 a.m. — 300 block of McCleary, general assist
8 a.m. — 200 block of Dewey, general assist
8:15 a.m. — 300 block of First, alarm — unfounded
8:26 a.m. — 700 block of W. Prairie Ronde, alarm — unfounded
9:50 a.m. — 800 block of Spruce, trespassing
9:56 a.m. — 500 block of Hill, general assist
10:15 a.m. — 900 block of Spruce, trespassing
12:40 p.m. — 56000 block of M-51 S., civil matter
2 p.m. — Dowagiac Police Department, general assist
5:20 p.m. — 300 block of E. Division, suspicious situation
7:37 p.m. — 200 block of E. High, civil matter
9:33 p.m. — N Front St/Cleveland, traffic stop
Friday, Feb. 26
8:30 a.m. — 58000 block Cherry Grove, general assist
8:30 a.m. — W. High/Maple, traffic stop
8:55 a.m. — 300 block W. Railroad, suspicious situation
9:30 a.m. — 300 block W. Railroad, assault
2:45 p.m. — W. Division/Orchard, traffic stop
3:25 p.m. — Oak/N. Front, traffic stop
3:25 p.m. — 300 block N. Lowe, civil matter
4 p.m. — 100 block Courtland, civil matter
4:20 p.m. — 100 block N. Front, general assist
4:30 p.m. — 200 block Cross, lost and found
5:20 p.m. — 400 block N. Front, general assist
7:30 p.m. — 400 block E. Railroad, assault
7:45 p.m. — W. Division/Commercial, traffic stop
9:10 p.m. — M-51/Sunset, traffic stop
9:20 p.m. — 200 block King, suspicious situation
9:30 p.m. — 600 block N. Front, traffic stop
11:10 p.m. — 100 block Park Place, suspicious situation
11:50 p.m. — 30000 block Middle Crossing, general assist
Saturday, Feb. 27
5:20 a.m. — 100 Block N. Front, weapon offense
6:45 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, larceny
10:10 a.m. — 900 Block Spruce, public peace
10:20 a.m. — M-51/Pokagon, traffic stop
10:45 a.m. — 500 Block Vineyard Place, larceny
11:35 a.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, motor vehicle theft
12:45 p.m. — 700 block N. Front, motor vehicle theft
1 p.m. — 200 block Oak, public peace
1:15 p.m. — 100 block King, suspicious situation
1:50 p.m. — 100 block W. Railroad, traffic accident
4:35 p.m. 500 block Riverside, assault
8:15 p.m. — 100 block N. Front, suspicious situation
10:20 p.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/Orchard, traffic stop
Sunday, Feb. 28
5:30 a.m. — 300 block Sherwood, suspicious situation
8:30 a.m. — 100 block E. Railroad, general assist
10:30 a.m. — Depot/Commercial, lost and found
12:55 p.m. — 500 block Riverside, alarm — unfounded
1:15 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, general non-criminal
2:25 p.m. — 200 block Marion, civil matter
2:40 p.m. — 200 block Grove, general assist
4:30 p.m. — 500 block Vineyard Place, suspicious situation
5:20 p.m. — N. Paul/Whitney, traffic accident
8 p.m. — 100 block Mill, assault
8:20 p.m. — 100 block Park Place, trespassing
11:50 p.m. — 500 block Riverside, suspicious situation