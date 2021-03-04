City of Dowagiac reports untreated wastewater discharge

DOWAGIAC — The city of Dowagiac reported a minor sanitary sewage spill of untreated wastewater at the Dowagiac Wastewater Treatment Facility.

According to city officials, no sewage entered surface water, and clean-up efforts have been completed.

The release occurred about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, as city staff were attempting to dewater the sewer jetting/vacuum truck. Approximately 15 gallons of untreated sewage was spilled.

Questions or concerns should be directed to Blair Selover, FVOP group manager, by phone at (616) 588- 1924 or via U.S. Mail at 2960 Lucerne Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.