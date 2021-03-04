Martha J. Fee, of Niles

April 4, 1936 — March 3, 2021

Martha J. Fee, 84, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Niles.

She was born in Fayette, Alabama on April 6, 1936, to the late James L. and Lily Mae (Wright) Brand.

Martha married Archibald Fee in Tupelo, Mississippi. She worked in several fields throughout her lifetime; she was a cook, a taxi driver, a home health-care aid, and most recently a security guard. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and watching for red birds, especially cardinals.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Archibald Fee; siblings, Willard Pendley, Dempsey Pendley, David Pendley, Ruth Stough, Rosual “Andy” Brand, Rueben Brand, Solomon Brand, Mamie Bankston; her children, LeRoy Fee, Marshall Fee, Cathy Hare, Ronnie Fee, and Shirley Killion.

Martha is survived by her children, Brenda (John) Roos, of Niles; Archie (Katrina) Fee, of Niles, Sammie Fee, of Niles; nineteen grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; along with a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home, 521 E. Main St., Niles. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Buchanan.

In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, the gathering is limited, the State of Michigan requires all in attendance to follow all guidelines including, social distancing, mandatory mask and hand sanitizing. Brown Funeral Home appreciates your assistance helping us to keep everyone in attendance healthy.

