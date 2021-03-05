UPDATED: Daily Data: Saturday, March 6

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BUCHANAN 64, NEW BUFFALO 9

At Buchanan

NEW BUFFALO 9

Abby Vitale 3, Aaron James 0, Sophia DeOlivera 0, Georgia Arvanits 2, Nadia Collins 4. TOTALS: 3 3-13 9

BUCHANAN 64

Hailey Jonatzke 8, Jillian McKean 2, Katie DeVlaminck 2, Claire Lietz 5, LaBria Austin 10, Hannah Herman 10, Jenna French 2, Alea Fisher 2, Alexa Burns 2, Faith Carson 21. TOTALS: 29 4-10 64

New Buffalo 0 5 5 9

Buchanan 28 49 58 64

3-point baskets: New Buffalo 0, Buchanan 2 (Jonatzke 2). Total fouls: New Buffalo 9, Buchanan 9. Varsity records: New Buffalo 7-2, Buchanan 8-0

THREE RIVERS 69, NILES 39

At Three Rivers

NILES 39

Kamryn Patterson 15, Bailey Bickel 0, Zyon Brazo 0, Natalie Lucero 4, Sydney Skarbek 0, Alizabeth VanDePutte 0, Chloe Tabbert 2, Alexis Rauch 5, Amirah Lee 13, Kaylynn Radecki 0. TOTALS: 15 6-11 39

THREE RIVERS 69

Macy Ivins 0, Gabby Charvat 8, Rylie Kelly 8, Kali Heivilin 21, Alvia Knapp 12, Emma Stasiuk 7, Zoe McGlothlen 0, Natalie Barnes 9, Illy Taylor 0, Rylie Glass 0, Caleigh Barth 0. TOTALS: 25 11-15 69

Niles 11 20 28 39

Three Rivers 21 42 55 69

3-point baskets: Niles 3 (Patterson 3), Three Rivers 4 (Kelly 2, Knapp 2). Total fouls: Niles 15, Three Rivers 12. Varsity records: Niles 7-3, Three Rivers 7-2

DOWAGIAC 45, BERRIEN SPRINGS 39

At Dowagiac

BERRIEN SPRINGS 39

Jasyl Withers 2, Allison Weigand 2, Emma Tyson 7, Kristen Krause 4, Kaari Hurley 0, Alayna Wells 5, Grace Constable 9, Aubrie Demler 2, Taneya Shivers 8. TOTALS: 14 5-8 39

DOWAGIAC 45

Erin Beck 2, Calley Ruff 4, Makayla Hill 3, Jalena Payne 0, Kimi Beattie 0, Maggie Weller 7, Allie Conner 5, Martha Schaller 4, Alanah Smith 16, Sarah Allen 2, Sierra Carpenter 0. Audrey Johnson 2. TOTALS: 19 5-20 45

Berrien Springs 11 18 27 39

Dowagiac 8 15 36 45

3-point baskets: Berrien Springs 6 (Tyson, Wells, Constable 2, Shivers 2), Dowagiac 2 (Hill, Weller). Total fouls (fouled out): Berrien Springs 17 (none), Dowagiac 9 (none). Varsity records: Berrien Springs 0-7, Dowagiac 1-9

MARCELLUS 37, MENDON 29

At Mendon

MARCELLUS 37

Brooklyn Vantilburg 2, Abby Voss 0, Hannah Wildes 0, Allison Daugherty 4, Emma Holmes 12, Clare Flory 0, Jenna Wells 2, Rachel Mihills 17. TOTALS: 13 9-15 37

MENDON 29

Chloe Behrends 0, Ryley Mullin 12, Payton Griffith 10, Alivia Stuart 0, Jo Ziyl Meeks 1, Amber Hostetler 0, Makennah Mullin 6, Keyara Szmanski 0. TOTALS: 12 2-4 29

Marcellus 7 16 27 37

Mendon 6 16 21 29

3-point baskets: Marcellus 2 (Holmes 2), Mendon 3 (R. Mullin 2, Griffith). Total fouls (fouled out): Marcellus 11 (none), Mendon 14 (Stuart). Varsity records: Marcellus 6-4, 4-1 Southwest 10; Mendon 5-2, 3-2 Southwest 10

OTSEGO 65, DOWAGIAC 19

At Otsego

DOWAGIAC 19

Erin Beck 4, Calley Ruff 3, Makayla Hill 3, Jeleana Payne 0, Kimi Beattie 1, Allie Conor 2, Martha Schaller 2, Alanah Smith 4, Sarah Allen 0, Sierra Carpenter 0. TOTALS: 5 8-10 19

OTSEGO 65

Aly Aldrick 2, Kendra Vanderlugt 2, Olivia Stam 9, Sabrina Powers 16, Jenna Baldman 3, cali Miller 9, Jayden Jameson 2, Cardme Kitchen 4, Madalyn Arlington 0, Kortlan Pagseno 5, Ashley Goodrich 2, Hannah Fitzpatrick 11. TOTALS: 28 7-11 65

Dowagiac 2 8 14 19

Otsego 8 26 47 65

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 1 (Hill), Otsego 8 (Powers 4, Baldman, Miller 2, Payseno). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 12 (none), Otsego 13 (none). Varsity records: Dowagiac 0-9, 0-6 Wolverine; Otsego 4-4, 4-3 Wolverine

BUCHANAN 62, HOWARDSVILLE CHRISTIAN 12

At Buchanan

HOWARDSVILLE CHRISTIAN 12

Rebekah Van Marel 2, Andrea Hagenbuch 3, Mercy Gardner 2, Jessica Hand 3, Brooklyn VanTilburg 2. TOTALS: 5 1-4 12

BUCHANAN 62

Hailey Jonatzke 4, Jillian McKean 2, Claire Lietz 0, LaBria Austin 9, Hannah Herman 6, Jenna French 5, Alea Fisher 8, Kamille Lemon 2, Alex Burns 4, Faith Carson 22. TOTALS: 29 3-8 62

Howardsville 0 5 9 12

Buchanan 16 35 51 62

3-point baskets: Howardsville Christian 1 (Hagenbuch 1), Buchanan 1 (Austin 1). Total fouls: Howardsville Christian 10. Buchanan 6. Varsity records: Howardsville Christian 2-6, Buchanan 7-0

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRANDYWINE 58, COMSTOCK 47

At Niles

COMSTOCK 47

Masson Mollohan 6, Israel Patterson 16, Dalton Wilkins 8, D.J. Howard 2, J.R. Kellum 4, Kyle Mortimer 11. TOTALS: 18 5-9 47

BRANDYWINE 58

Carson Knapp 9, Gabe Gouin 6, Nate Orr 4, Michael Palmer 1, Jeramiah Palmer 8, Jamier Palmer 4, Caleb Byrd 14, Kendall Chrismon 12. TOTALS: 23 9-14 58

Comstock 9 18 31 47

Brandywine 13 28 38 58

3-point baskets: Comstock 6 (Mollohan 2, Wilkins 2, Mortimer 2), Brandywine 3 (Knapp 2, Byrd 1). Total fouls (fouled out): 28 (Wilkins), Brandywine 13. Varsity records: Comstock 8-2, 1-2 BCS Red; Brandywine 7-2, 4-0 BCS Red

DOWAGIAC 55, CASSOPOLIS 45

At Cassopolis

DOWAGAC 55

Will Goodrich 0, Ethan Hannapel 2, Cole Weller 7, Henry Weller 27, Keshawn Russell 6, Nate Judd 0, Stewart Smith 4, Michael Smith 5, Jordan Hardin 4. TOTALS: 21 10-15 55

CASSOPOLIS 45

Kasmir Buck 2, Ahsan Hart 6, D Gilliam 2, Mason Polomcak 8, Daishean Jamison 8, Reggie Hart 2, Alek Dahlgren 0, Logan Pflug 0, R.J. Drews 3, Steven Christopher 0, Davion Goins 14, Braydon Grissom 0. TOTALS: 16 10-17 45

Dowagiac 21 31 42 55

Cassopolis 8 22 32 45

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 3 (C. Weller, H. Weller 2), Cassopolis 3 (Polomcak 2, Drews). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 19 (M. Smith), Cassopolis 19 (Jamison). Varsity records: Dowagiac 3-7, Cassopolis 5-2

THREE RIVERS 52, NILES 35

At Niles

THREE RIVERS 52

Aiden Judsen 4, Angelo Hausmainis 0, Quay Carter 4, Drew Brown 17, Garron Gahan 5, Gavin Beuter 4, Isaiah Moore 18. TOTALS: 21 9-16 52

NILES 35

Jordan Jones 3, Geoge Pullen 4, Zach Stokes 2, Demetrius Butler 0, Adrian Thomas 12, Austin Bradley 6, Mike Gilcrese 8. TOTALS: 15 1-2 35

Three Rivers 12 24 39 52

Niles 9 18 31 35

3-point baskets: Three Rivers 1 (Brown), Niles 4 (Thomas 2, Bradley 2). Total fouls (fouled out): Three Rivers 9 (none), Niles 17 (Gilcrese). Varsity records: Three Rivers 6-3, Niles 2-8

BERRIEN SPRINGS 41, BUCHANAN 39

At Berrien Springs

BUCHANAN 39

John Gartland 6, Gavin Fazi 11, Cade Preissing 3, Logan Carson 15, McCoy West 4. TOTALS: 15 6-9 39

BERRIEN SPRINGS 41

James York 14, Byron Tate 13, Jamal Hailey 3, Aiden Ringfield 8, Marshall McFarland 2, Ashton Sheline 1. TOTALS: 16 2-9 41

Buchanan 8 23 29 39

Berrien Springs 9 21 28 41

3-point baskets: Buchanan 3 (Gartland 1, Fazi 1, Preissing 1), Berrien Springs 7 (York 4, RIndfield 2, Tate 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 12, Berrien Springs 12. Varsity records: Buchanan 5-4, 1-3 BCS Red; Berrien Springs 4-6, 2-1 BCS Red