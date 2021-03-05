expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

By Christina Clark

Published 11:50 am Friday, March 5, 2021

NILES – The students in Shanna Lamberton’s classroom at Eastside Connections School have wrapped up their virtual museum project for Black History Month.

The virtual museum allows users to navigate through a “museum lobby” to eight different exhibits where they will be introduced to black and African American Civil Rights leaders, singers/songwriters, athletes, abolitionists, political figures, authors, actors and actresses and leaders in their fields.

Recent figures like ballerina Misty Copeland, actor Chadwick Boseman and Vice President Kamala Harris are featured, along with past figures like author Phillis Wheatley, musician Muddy Waters, and civil rights leaders Malcom X and Martin Luther King Jr. are included in the museum.

Eighty students in seventh and eighth grade participated in putting together the virtual museum.

“[The students] were really excited to see everything come together,” Lamberton said. “I think it was hard for many of them to wrap their mind around what I was envisioning, so this finally gave them the opportunity to see this project come to life.”

Finalizing the project happened in two waves for the students and Lamberton. The first was to ensure the links worked and spelling, punctuation and grammar were on point, as Lamberton teaches language arts. The second wave was to see it from a student’s perspective.

“They would be introduced to people in our history that they’d never heard of before and learn new things about our past,” Lamberton said.

In her classroom, Lamberton said she leads by example. By doing so, she can set clear expectations.

“I chose to do a slide on author Ta-Nehisi Coates,” Lamberton said. “I love learning about different authors. At the same time, it’s my job to introduce my students to diverse authors and characters, so I was excited about the writing that Coates had done.”

The “exhibits” take the users to each room where they see portraits of each person. The portraits can be selected, as if the user were stepping closer to an exhibit in a physical museum to read more about what they are looking at. The profiles include a portrait, birth date and death date, if applicable, and what they are known for. Some slides include video and audio links, and all have links back to the sources of the information for more reading.

Lamberton said she sent the link out to other teachers in her building, with the hopes of sharing the knowledge her students found and published.

“I hope that they gave their students time to check it out,” she said.

The link to the virtual museum is free and available to the public on the Niles History Center’s webpage at nilesmi.org.

More News

Dowagiac council member honored by park dedication

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Education

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Education

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners to return to in-person meetings

Giving

Niles Service League’s annual Bundle-A-Buddy fundraiser kicks off on Monday

Buchanan

One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County courts to enter Phase Three of reopening

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department expands access to COVID-19 vaccination

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Municipal Complex wins AIA Southwest Michigan Merit Award

Dowagiac

Warrant issued for Dowagiac man accused of possession of child sexually abusive material

Cass County

COA, Dowagiac District Library partner to launch new book club

News

Niles Master Plan to seek initial approval

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac reports untreated wastewater discharge

Berrien County

Region prepares for farm workers with new precautions

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 591,753 cases, 15,563 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 24-28

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested on meth charges

Business

Niles restaurants see regulars return as restrictions relax

Berrien County

United Way invites community to sponsor children to receive free books

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 590,217 cases, 15,558 deaths

Berrien County

Niles Township Parks Board seeks public input at Wednesday hearing