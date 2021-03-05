LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Snow is freedom

Students want their snow days back at Dowagiac Middle School instead of the distance learning days the schools came up with.

The schools have taken away our free days by taking our snow days and having us do distance learning. We should be getting seven snow days a year, but so far, we’ve only had one.

Neighboring districts have had snow days, but Dowagiac has not. When we don’t get the snow days, students probably sleep in and that’s why they are late to virtual class. When students think there will be a snow day they sleep in and they could be sleepy in class and miss the things that are being taught.

Even some teachers want the kids to have their snow days back because first off, it’s less for them to grade, and second off, it’s their free time too. Some teachers let their kids play games and do fun things on the meets instead of doing work. They even give the students activities to do for extra credit. Some of the teachers even let the students out of class after attendance.

The principal and superintendent might say that we need more distance learning days because it will keep us educated and we will retain more. But the principal and superintendent would be wrong. If students get a snow day, they would have had a day of rest which I think would be helpful in some cases.

These are some of the reasons why students should have their snow days back instead of the distance learning days Dowagiac Middle School came up with.

Isaac Phillips

Dowagiac