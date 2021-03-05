expand
Ad Spot

March 5, 2021

Pictured is Deputy Supervisor Brigid Forlenza. She worked with the ad hoc committee to get the dry hydrants placed. (Leader photo/SARAH CULTON)

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

By Sarah Culton

Published 10:22 am Friday, March 5, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Rural parts of Ontwa Township and Edwardsburg just got a little safer.

Ontwa Township recently completed phase one of its dry hydrant project by installing two dry hydrants within the township: one on the Christiana Drive Bridge and one on the Redfield Road Bridge. Dry hydrants are typically used in rural areas where municipal water systems are not available. A dry hydrant is an unpressurized, permanently installed pipe with one end below the water level of a lake or pond. When needed, firefighters can use a dry hydrant to pump water from the lake or pond to fight a fire.

The dry hydrants were installed last week by Selge Construction, and the project cost roughly $12,000.

According to Deputy Township Supervisor Brigid Forlenza, the new dry hydrants will increase public safety by providing additional resources and close access to water to firefighters attending to fires in rural areas.

“We have a lot of places that are very rural in the township, which is 23 square miles,” she said. “We have a lot of waterways, so this was something viable we could do to address that.”

The project began in 2018 when an ad hoc committee was formed to decide how to spend township funds set aside for fire purposes. Working with Kevin Marks, project engineer for Wightman, and Joe Bellina, chief engineer Cass County Road Commission, the ad hoc committee decided to install dry hydrants and chose their locations based on recommendations from Edwardsburg Fire Chief Bruce Stack.

“This was really a group decision,” Forlenza said. “This is what we kept coming back to. It was a really collaborative project.”

Forlenza said the dry hydrants would not only be used by the Edwardsburg Fire Department but any department that needed to use them in the area.

“We are excited about this,” Forlenza said. “It’s always exciting when a project is completed.”

The ad hoc committee is currently working on phase two of the project, and Forlenza said the township might install two more dry hydrants throughout the area.

“We are looking forward to the next phase of this project,” she said.

More News

Dowagiac council member honored by park dedication

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Education

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Education

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners to return to in-person meetings

Giving

Niles Service League’s annual Bundle-A-Buddy fundraiser kicks off on Monday

Buchanan

One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County courts to enter Phase Three of reopening

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department expands access to COVID-19 vaccination

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Municipal Complex wins AIA Southwest Michigan Merit Award

Dowagiac

Warrant issued for Dowagiac man accused of possession of child sexually abusive material

Cass County

COA, Dowagiac District Library partner to launch new book club

News

Niles Master Plan to seek initial approval

Dowagiac

City of Dowagiac reports untreated wastewater discharge

Berrien County

Region prepares for farm workers with new precautions

Berrien County

Michigan expanding access to safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 591,753 cases, 15,563 deaths

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Feb. 24-28

Dowagiac

Dowagiac man arrested on meth charges

Business

Niles restaurants see regulars return as restrictions relax

Berrien County

United Way invites community to sponsor children to receive free books

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan 590,217 cases, 15,558 deaths

Berrien County

Niles Township Parks Board seeks public input at Wednesday hearing