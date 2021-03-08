expand
Ad Spot

March 8, 2021

Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

By Staff Report

Published 2:35 pm Monday, March 8, 2021

NILES — Brandywine Middle/High School students will be switching to remote learning through Friday, following student and staff quarantining due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to a letter sent to parents by district administration, school officials learned over the weekend that a student at the middle/high school had tested positive for COVID-19. Additionally, another student was identified as a probable case of the virus. These cases are in addition to cases reported last week, resulting in four positive and two probable cases over a three-day period. Due to close contact with those individuals, nearly one-third of the students at the school were in quarantine.

To “keep some continuity with instructional delivery,” the district opted to announce remote learning for middle and high school students from Tuesday through Friday, with in-person learning to resume Monday, March 12. All other buildings will operate on a normal schedule.

Middle and high school students who would like school-provided meals during this time should call (269) 683-4800 ext. 3208 before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Provided students are symptom-free and not in quarantine, they may still attend CTE classes, extracurricular activities and off-campus programs, with district transportation provided.

More News

June Landry

Gary John Sill

Melvin Mullis

Leon Mitchell, of Niles

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union to host contact-free community shred day in Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan High School has remote day due to teacher shortage

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

Cass County

Cassopolis man rescued from Saddlebag Lake

News

Niles graduate retiring after 50 years with American Airlines

Cass County

County health department announces 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 65 and older

Business

Wounded Minnow owner reacts to proposal to extend curfew, community support amid pandemic

Cass County

Two sentenced through Cass County’s Adult Treatment Court

Dowagiac

New Dowagiac police officers ready to serve community

Dowagiac

Dowagiac city manager provides update to Rotary

Cass County

Dowagiac man heading back to jail

Berrien County

Berrien, Cass businesses awarded Michigan Small Business Survival grants

Education

Eastside Connections seventh, eighth graders finish Black History Month virtual museum

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township installs dry hydrants

Education

EPS foundation awards physical education teacher $2,500

Cass County

Cass County Board of Commissioners to return to in-person meetings

Giving

Niles Service League’s annual Bundle-A-Buddy fundraiser kicks off on Monday

Buchanan

One Buchanan to host free online mental health forum on COVID-19 isolation, depression

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Berrien, Cass counties report new COVID-19 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County courts to enter Phase Three of reopening

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department expands access to COVID-19 vaccination

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Municipal Complex wins AIA Southwest Michigan Merit Award