Honor Credit Union to host contact-free community shred day in Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — In partnership with Data Guardian and Country Mile Shredding Service, Honor Credit Union recently announced its 2021 Free Community Shred Day schedule that will span across 23-member center communities. To adhere to social distancing guidelines and ensure the safety of Team Honor, members and the community, these events will be contact-free.

Held at Honor Credit Union member center locations, Free Community Shred Days are an opportunity to safely dispose of all sensitive documents that are no longer need. These documents could include tax forms or any document that pertains to personal information, such as social security number or home address.

In southwest Michigan, a shred event will be hosted from noon to 2 p.m. April 17 at the Dowagiac member center, 56337 M-51 S., Dowagiac.

To remain contact-free during Honor’s Community Shred Days, team members ask that participant drive up alongside the member center or designated area, and a staff member will be ready to take documents from the car straight to the shred truck on site. Participants are asked to limit items to shred to 10 boxes or bags per business or household. These events will run during scheduled times, or until the shred trucks have met capacity, and are subject to change.