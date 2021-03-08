June 29, 1936 — March 6, 2021

June Landry, 84, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in her home with her loving husband and family by her side.

June was born June 29, 1936, in her Granger home, to the late John and Cleo (Laughman) Penrose. June was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Gary Sill; and siblings, John (Edith) Penrose, Gene (Anne) Penrose, Percy Penrose, Reitha (Richard) Taylor, and Patsy (John) Joyner.

In addition to her husband, Jack, June is survived by siblings, Leo Penrose and Donna Borem; their children, James Landry, Rebecca Sill (Keith Hodgson), Sally Foster (John Boepple), and Mary (Marc) Colletti; son-in-law, Dan Foster; grandchildren, Michelle (Jim Moulton) Sill, Ashley (Monty) Ort, Nathan (Tiffany) Foster, Brooke Foster, Scott (Vania) Gross, Madelyn Colletti, Jeremy Landry, Michael Landry, and LeeAnn Landry; great-grandchildren Averiegh Moulton, Fiona Moulton, Ryan Bailey, Kacy Reed, Jaxson Reed, Scarlett Foster, Trae Foster, Colton Gross, Austin Gross, Wesley Landry, Aubrey Landry, Haley Landry, Braxton Landry, Karly Landry, Emma Hutchings, and Ethan Hutchings.

June met her husband, Jack Landry, when they were both teenagers at River Park Church of Christ. They were married on Feb. 4, 1956, and together they recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary and 70 years together. Hawaii and Las Vegas were both June’s favorite destinations out of many travels. Jack and June loved to have large family gatherings and Christmas in their home. June spent as much time as possible with friends and family. She was feisty and fearless with a touch of grace. She was an impeccable quilter, crafter and seamstress, which she enjoyed teaching all she could to her friends and family, to help her own legacy live forever. June has made something for everyone in her life, and spent many days at the grind to assure everyone opened a handmade gift. June has made the kind of impact on friends and family, that will be talked about for generations to come.

Family has requested a private celebration of life for June. Condolences for the family may be made at palmerfuneralhomes.com.