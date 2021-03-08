Niles man sentenced for armed robbery

NILES — A Niles man arrested for armed robbery was in Berrien County Trial Court via Zoom on Monday for sentencing.

David Allen Daily Jr., of Niles, was sentenced to nine to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery. He was also ordered to pay $434 in fees and costs.

An armed robbery conviction in Michigan is a felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.

“I want to thank everyone for helping me as much as you can,” Daily said. “I messed up real bad. What I did was not right. I want to apologize to everybody I caused harm to.”

James Robert Smetts, of Niles, was sentenced to two years of probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon. Smetts was ordered to $658 in fines and costs and must complete a jobs program.

Assault with a deadly weapon is punishable by up to four years in prison, a fine of up to $2,000, or both and then up to five years of probation.

Rex Lee West, of Niles, was sentenced to 14 months to 120 months in prison following his conviction on possession of methamphetamine, a felony carrying a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. West was in prison as recently as 2018 for controlled substance-delivery/manufacture marijuana charges, for which he served 18 months.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry for acting like an adolescent,” West said. “I should have known better than to do the things I’ve done. I just want to get home to my kids. I believe that this sentence saved my life. I should have known better. That is no way to show my kids that that’s the way to grow up and survive at all.”

Anthony Martice Sharp, of Niles, pled guilty to police officer assault/resist and obstruct and sentenced to two years of probation. Sharp was also ordered to pay $598 in costs and fees and must wear a SCRAM bracelet for 120 days. SCRAM is an ankle bracelet that is worn 24 hours a day, seven days a week and tests sweat for the wearer’s blood alcohol concentration.

Tanis James Dean Demler, of Niles, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to attempted accosting, enticing or soliciting a child for immoral purposes.

The charge involves an individual attempting to encourage or solicit a child who is younger than 16 years old to commit sexual intercourse, an act of gross indecency or other immoral act, or induces a child to commit any act involving delinquency or depravity.

Demler must also pay $598 in fees.

Joshua Robert Zehfus, of Niles, was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to possession of child sexually abusive material, a felony punishable by imprisonment for not more than four years or a fine of not more than $10,000, or both.

Zehfus was ordered to spend 180 days on electronic tether and pay $598 in costs.