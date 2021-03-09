expand
March 10, 2021

Carol J. Davis, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 3:32 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

June 8, 1945 — March 6, 2021

Carol Joan (Hunt) Davis, 75, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the comfort of her family’s presence.

Her life began June 8, 1945 in Cassopolis, Michigan, the sixth of 11 children born to Theron and Corabelle Hunt.

Carol was well known for her cookies and cakes. She was known as the clean-up woman and cleaned for many people in Michigan. Carol was a member of Christ Temple Church of Cassopolis for many years and volunteered in various capacities, including being Head Usher. She was a cleaner of the church and kept it spotless. She worked at Cass County Medical Care and also Checker Gas Station.

Carol will be greatly missed by family and friends. She leaves to mourn her passing and continue her legacy three daughters, Tonya Jennings, Dawn Jennings, and Lisa Tyson, all of Elkhart; one son, Aaron Jennings, of Cassopolis; 11 grandchildren, Lakeisha Anderson, Darren Forrest, Danisha Forrest, Doryan Jones, Janet Allen, Jasmaine (Jerry) Starkes, India Haglar, Randall “RC” Ivens, Christopher Farmer, Carol Farmer, Brittany Bonds; 23 great grandchildren; Tre’Shawn Tucker, Romel Tucker, La’Niyah Golden, Gabrielle Allen, Riley Forrest, Tres Forrest, Uriah Lee, Samera Lee, Jalia Starks, Jodi Brooks, Jayden Anderson, Amiyah Schultz, Autumn Schultz, Jaxxon Friske, Nativya Ivens, Parker Farmer, Ashton Farmer, Ashantia Jackson, Serenity Farmer, King Edwards, Dashawn Bush, Deandre Bush, Dream Ray, four sisters, Dorothy Alford of Memphis, Tennessee, Patricia (Eddie) Forrest of Indianapolis, Sharon Doss of South Bend, Deborah (Mark) Samuel of Anderson, Indiana; two brothers, Joe (Pearl) Hunt of Cassopolis, Douglas Hunt of Auburn, Georgia; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Daryl Jennings; two sisters, Lavina Watson, Lola Buck; and two brothers, Theron Hunt and Charles Hunt.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. We will then process to Prospect Hill Cemetery for a Graveside service where Ms. Davis will be laid to rest.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

