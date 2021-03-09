expand
March 10, 2021

Grace Palmer, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Oct. 29, 1934 — March 7, 2021

Grace Palmer, 86, of Niles, passed away at The Timbers of Cass County on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

Grace was born on Oct. 29, 1934, to the late Harold and Catherine (Groupill) Pool in Milan, Michigan. After graduating from high school, Grace went on to attend college and then became a Customer Service Representative for Old Kent Bank where she stayed until her retirement many years later. Grace’s house was always open to her friends, her children’s friends, and anyone who needed a place to go; she was fondly called Mom and Grandma by many who were friends that became her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.

Grace is survived by her children, Susan (Ray) Barnes, of Niles, and Darwin “Skip” Muir, of Niles; grandchildren, Sabrina (Tom) Sherwood, of Niles, Ray S. (Alexandra Ranft) Barnes, of Niles, Nichole (John) Muir-Kimmerly, of South Bend, and Nicholas Muir, of South Bend; three great-grandchildren; and many extended family members and close friends.

Grace has been cremated and her family will be remembering her privately.

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

