March 10, 2021

James Hayden

By Submitted

Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

June 12, 1934 — March 6, 2021

James Hayden, 86, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began June 12, 1934, in Cassopolis, the youngest of three children born to Paul and Hazel Hayden. He married Patricia Lou Williams June 5, 1955 in Cassopolis, Michigan. She survives.

Jim served honorably in the U.S. Army stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. After his military service, he entered the family business, Hayden Hardware. He also ran Cass Oil and Cass Well and Pump and entered real estate in 1982. Jim loved Diamond Lake, including sailing, boating, skiing and Men’s Golf League at Diamond Lake Golf Course. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.

James will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, Patricia Hayden, of Cassopolis; three daughters, Debra (James) Schmid, of Waterford, Michigan Susan (William, II) Loux, of Cassopolis, Sarah (Nick) Stanage, of Cassopolis; one son, Douglas (Christie) Hayden of Cassopolis; nine grandchildren, Bryan Hayden, Jason (Erin) Hayden, Jenna (Larry) Dernay, Allison Schmid, Michael Schmid, Daniel (Mel) Stanage, Leslie Stanage, William (Stephanie) Loux, III, Samantha (Sean) Grant; eight great grandchildren; Isaiah Stanage, Emmalee Hayden, Olivia Hayden, Mallory Hayden, Gabrielle Hayden, Jacob Hayden, Alexis Dernay, Lauren Dernay; one sister, Lydia Ann Hayden of Niles; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Paul Hayden.

Family and friends will gather at 4 p.m. Saturday April 3, 2021, for a Graveside service in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis, when Mr. Hayden will be accorded full Military Honors.

The family prefers contributions in memory of James be made to either Diamond Lake Yacht Club, 21316 Shore Acres Road, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031 or, Cassopolis United Methodist Church, 209 S. Rowland St., Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

