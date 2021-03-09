expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Mike Gilcrese (left) scored a game-high 12 points in Niles’ loss to St. Joseph Monday night. (Leader file photo)

ROUNDUP: Eddies, Vikings fall in non-league games

By Staff Report

Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — After Vicksburg canceled its Wolverine Conference boys basketball game with Edwardsburg, the Eddies went out and rescheduled Coldwater in a non-league contest Monday night.

The visiting Cardinals outscored Edwardsburg 19-8 in the opening quarter and went on to defeat the Eddies 64-51. The loss dropped Edwardsburg to 5-3 overall.

Also on Monday night, Niles traveled to St. Joseph to take on its former SMAC foe. The Bears took advantage of another slow start by the Vikings to post a 41-27 victory.

 

Edwardsburg basketball

The Eddies were never able to dig themselves out of their early deficit against Coldwater, which improved to 10-1 on the season.

The Cardinals led 35-16 at halftime and 54-30 heading into the final quarter.

Luke Stowasser led the Eddies with 14 points, while Jacob Pegura added 12 points. Max Hafner finished with nine points.

Brandon Downs scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Cardinals.

 

Niles basketball

The Vikings managed just seven points in the first half, as they dropped their second consecutive game.

St. Joseph (7-5) did not exactly light up the scoreboard either, but scored 19 first-half times to take a 12-point advantage to the locker room at the break.

The Vikings (2-9) played better in the second half and was only outscored by a basket.

Mike Gilcrese led Niles with a game-high 12 points. George Pullen added nine points.

Malik Immoos had 11 points to lead St. Joseph.

More News

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

News

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Business

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

News

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,968 cases, 15,699 deaths

News

Niles Restaurant Week deemed a success

Buchanan

420 celebration coming to Buchanan

Brandywine Education

Lewis Cass ISD selects Hubbard as new superintendent

News

Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council to vote on flexible housing overlay ordinance

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien and Cass Counties announces “Play for JA” event

News

Niles author publishes debut book

News

Niles assisted living facility celebrates reopening after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,014 cases, 15,670 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for armed robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union to host contact-free community shred day in Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan High School has remote day due to teacher shortage

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

Cass County

Cassopolis man rescued from Saddlebag Lake

News

Niles graduate retiring after 50 years with American Airlines

Cass County

County health department announces 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 65 and older

Business

Wounded Minnow owner reacts to proposal to extend curfew, community support amid pandemic