March 10, 2021

Terry Knepple

Published 3:29 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

April 17, 1949 — March 8, 2021

Terry Knepple passed away from congestive heart failure on Monday, March 8, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

He was born April 17,1949, in Niles to the late Robert and late E. Joan (Morse) Knepple. He married Gemma Arseneau at Daily Church on Nov. 28, 1974, and lived his entire life in Cass County, except when he served as a tank mechanic in Korea during the Vietnam War.

Terry is survived by his wife, Gemma, of 46 years; three children, Kim (Dave) Shriver, of Mattawan, Kate (Dan) Bergeron, of Dallas, and Adam Knepple, of Cassopolis; six grandchildren, Gaige (Kelsey) Shriver, Alexander Bergeron, Elijah Bergeron, Isaiah Bergeron, Aidan Knepple, and Joshua Knepple. He is also survived by two brothers, Nick Knepple, of Cassopolis, and Ed (Marilyn) Knepple, of Ora, Indiana.

Terry worked as a diesel mechanic for farm equipment, owning his own business, Knepple Farm Service, since he was a teenager. He worked at Spangler’s Tractor Sales as a teenager, earning an international driver’s license when he was 16, so he could deliver tractors at a time when he was too young to receive a commercial driver’s license.

Terry was an avid hunter and outdoorsman, despite injuries from a car accident that made walking difficult and painful. He also loved traveling with his family, taking adventures around the country every year. He met a buffalo face to face at dawn in Yellowstone in 1992. His final big adventure was following Route 66 all the way to Arizona with Gemma in 2007.

His routine was to meet his friends daily for breakfast at George’s Cafe in Cassopolis before starting his day. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Due to COVID, there will be no funeral service. Terry’s ashes will be inurned in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Cassopolis. An open house will be planned for a later date.

Donations can be made to Caring Circle Hospice at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/caring-circle/give-now/donate.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home in Edwardsburg.

