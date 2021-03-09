expand
Ad Spot

March 10, 2021

Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council

By Christina Clark

Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, March 9, 2021

NILES – Outdoor events are coming back to Niles beginning this spring.

The Niles City Council approved two upcoming events on Monday evening, including the Life Plan Superhero 10K/K fundraising event for April 24 and the Niles Burn Run Festival for June 25, 26 and 27. The council also approved the distribution of the city’s Master Plan document to the public, surrounding municipalities and townships, and other necessary entities for input.

The city’s fiscal year 2020 financial audit was also presented by William Tucker of Maner Costerisan.

Both events were passed unanimously by the city council, with language for each indicating the event will need to follow any COVID-19 restrictions that are in place when it is hosted.

“The Burn Run has grown from a single 50-mile escorted motorcycle ride to a two-day motorcycle festival,” said the city council report prepared by Clerk Linda Casperson. “This event will serve as a fundraiser for the promotion of healing, self-esteem, confidence and general well-being of burn injured children attending the Great Lakes Burn Camp.”

The event requests including those for use of the Riverfront Amphitheater for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, overnight camping in Riverfront Park by the Christian Motorcycle Association and Niles Burn Run staff, utilities access, fire and police department access.

The event put on by LifePlan, formally known as the Pregnancy Care Center, according to the city council report, will take place on April 24. The 5K and 10K races will begin at Riverfront Park. The event helps pay for LifePlan’s general operating costs.

“This year it is estimated that there will be 350 participants in the Hero Run 10K/5K,” said city council report prepared by Casperson.

“I’ll just say it’s exciting to begin seeing events before us again,” said Mayor Nick Shelton.

After passing two events to be hosted in the city, the council considered how it will distribute and take public comment on the city’s Master Plan document.

“A master plan is a long-range, comprehensive guide for the physical growth and development of a community,” according to the city council report prepared by Niles Community Director Sanya Vitale.

City Administrator Ric Huff said there was a large process for ensuring the public and necessary entities were able to view the large document and submit comments and concerns to the planning commission.

“Fortunately, we can do public meetings with up to 25 people, so we could invite some small groups to look at it,” Huff said. “There would also be an online presentation. There is a lengthy list of notices that we have to send out under the state statute and to other jurisdictions.”

During the fiscal year 2020 budget audit, Tucker called the audit a “good clean audit” for the city.

More News

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Four Winds Casinos promote responsible gaming during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

News

Incentives sought for National Standard, Heico property redevelopment

Business

Historic Dowagiac home opens as new vacation rental

News

Niles City Council member reveals answers to Black History Month challenge

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,968 cases, 15,699 deaths

News

Niles Restaurant Week deemed a success

Buchanan

420 celebration coming to Buchanan

Brandywine Education

Lewis Cass ISD selects Hubbard as new superintendent

News

Two outdoor events, master plan draft approved by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council to vote on flexible housing overlay ordinance

Berrien County

Junior Achievement of Berrien and Cass Counties announces “Play for JA” event

News

Niles author publishes debut book

News

Niles assisted living facility celebrates reopening after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 598,014 cases, 15,670 deaths

Berrien County

Niles man sentenced for armed robbery

Brandywine Education

Brandywine Middle/High School announces remote learning through Friday

Dowagiac

Honor Credit Union to host contact-free community shred day in Dowagiac

Buchanan

Buchanan High School has remote day due to teacher shortage

News

Niles Police Log: Feb. 26 – March 3

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools closed due to staff absences

Cass County

Cassopolis man rescued from Saddlebag Lake

News

Niles graduate retiring after 50 years with American Airlines

Cass County

County health department announces 1,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for ages 65 and older

Business

Wounded Minnow owner reacts to proposal to extend curfew, community support amid pandemic