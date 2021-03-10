expand
March 10, 2021

DMS wrestlers have good night on the road

By Scott Novak

Published 1:46 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

OTSEGO — The entire Dowagiac Middle School wrestling team traveled to Otsego for a meet Tuesday against the host Bulldogs and Plainwell.

“We looked good, with our whole team with us tonight,” said Dowagiac coach Andy Crawley. “We wrestled very well.”

Winning two matches for the Chieftains were Jacob Villegas, Roman Paredes and Skylar Vincek. Also picking up a win were Marcus Ottinger, Issac Phillips, Cinthia Villegas, Rowen Bradford, Cameron White, Hayden Groth, Lawson Bailey and Cal Chapman.

Dowagiac is back on the mat next week when it travels to Sturgis.

