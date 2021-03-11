expand
March 11, 2021

Pictured is Cass County Conservation District Administrator Korie Blyveis. (Leader photo/SARAH CULTON)

Cass County Conservation District to host annual tree, plant sale

By Submitted

Published 9:08 am Thursday, March 11, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Spring is right around the corner, and to celebrate, one Cass County organization is encouraging residents to make additions to their landscape from the Cass County Conservation District’s Annual Tree and Plant Sale.

Staff are taking orders now through April 16, with pick-up at the Cassopolis Council on Aging on Thursday, April 29 through Saturday, May 1 by appointment. Delivery is available for an extra fee.  Orders will be filled on a first come-first serve basis, and supplies may be limited. Payment is accepted by cash, check, or credit card (with additional 3 percent surcharge).

“There is something for everyone including native small deciduous trees, shrubs and plants which enhance edges of existing woodlands and grasslands by providing food and cover for our woodland friends,” said Patty Dohm, county employee. “If you enjoy watching birds, why not grow natural bird seed to attract them to your yard!  This year Allegheny Serviceberry, American Hazelnut, American Plum, Arrowwood Viburnum, Highbush Cranberry and Winter Holly.”

Conifers, which are evergreens, are well-suited to use in windbreaks, that can slow wind speed helping to conserve energy used in buildings.  Available Conifers through the sale include Concolor Fir, White Pine, Norway Spruce, Northern White-Cedar and White Spruce.

The district also has Deciduous, or Broadleaf Trees.  The varieties for sale are good replacements for the Ash trees that were decimated by the Emerald Ash Borer, and include Yellow Birch, Red Maple, White Oak, Sycamore or American Planetree, Basswood, Bur Oak, Catalpa, Peachleaf Willow, and they even have Paw Paw trees.

For those always wanting to try a hand at raising fruit, the district has the supplies to help make it happen.  Crimson Crisp Apple, Honeycrisp Royal Red Apple, Liberty Apple, Mt. Banc Crabapple, Nova Spy Apple, Blackgold Cherry, Montmorency Tart Cherry, Babygold #5 Cling Peach, Starfire Peach, Harrow Sweet Pear, Bartlett Pear and Stanley Plum round out the fruit tree offerings. The district even has some edible fruit plants listed such as Nova Raspberry, Thimbleberry and Triple Crown Blackberry.

Also available for sale are tree marking flags so gardeners do not mow over thier newly purchased products and to help from hungry rabbits they have protective tubes with bamboo stakes and zip ties.  D

For more information, visit cassccdistrict.org or call (269) 445-8641, ext. 5.

