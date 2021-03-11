LMC students earn spots on fall president’s, dean’s lists
BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has announced the names of 665 students recognized for academic achievement during the 2020 fall semester.
There were 108 students named to the president’s list, achieving a 4.0 GPA at full-time status. The dean’s list, meanwhile, includes 106 full-time students and 451 part-time students who achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher.
Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to earn a spot on the president’s list include:
- Natalie Cray, of Buchanan
- Victoria Hilkene-Hoffman, of Buchanan
- Emily Kotesky, of Buchanan
- Sydney Payne, of Buchanan
- Megan Adkerson, of Niles
- Daniel Bates, of Niles
- Grace Burge, of Niles
- Jacob Gondeck, of Niles
- Robert Hand, of Niles
- Drew Johnson, of Niles
- Kyle Kolberg, of Niles
- Annette Markert-Green, of Niles
- Joshua Newport, of Niles
- Emelyn Tucker, of Niles
Students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to earn a spot on the dean’s list include:
- Madison Bailey, of Buchanan
- Jayla Bibbs, of Buchanan
- Megan Klein, of Buchanan
- Anthony Myrthil, of Cassopolis
- Amiyah Smith, of Dowagiac
- Abigail Hays, of Niles
- Kurt Jedlowski, of Niles
- Omar Queisi, of Niles
- Allison Scott, of Niles
- Nicholas Sibley, of Niles
- Caitlin Stanner, of Niles
- Josette Suarez, of Niles
- Cristian Wilson, of Niles
- Kenley Witherspoon, of Niles
- Tamlin le Roux, of Niles